Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
A wedding invitation from Vijay Deverakonda has surfaced online announcing his February 26 marriage to Rashmika Mandanna in an intimate ceremony, followed by a grand reception on March 4.
A wedding invitation from actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has surfaced online, revealing details about what could be one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of 2026.
The invitation announces a February 26 wedding ceremony followed by a reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.
The invitation reads, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”
Recipients are invited to the wedding reception scheduled for March 4, with Vijay Deverakonda signing off with “Warm regards” on behalf of both himself and Rashmika.
Also Read: Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: ‘Disrespect will be called out’
Sources close to the Arjun Reddy actor have confirmed the authenticity of the wedding plans, though neither actor has issued a public statement regarding the invitation or ceremony details.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first shared screen space in the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam, which became a massive hit. They reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019, and their on-screen chemistry sparked endless speculation about a real-life romance.
Over the years, the duo has been spotted together at various events, including jointly leading the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and appearing at the Bharat Beyond Borders event. However, they consistently maintained they were “just friends” whenever asked about their relationship status.
Both actors are at significant points in their careers. Vijay Deverakonda rose to pan-Indian fame with films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade. He’s since expanded into Hindi cinema and has become one of South Indian cinema’s most bankable stars.
Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as one of Indian cinema’s most sought-after actresses, with successful films in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. Her performance in Pushpa: The Rise alongside Allu Arjun brought her nationwide recognition, and she’s since starred in major Bollywood projects including Animal and Chhaava.
Hanumankind, the Indian rapper who shot to global fame for “Big Dwags”, is making waves as he performed at the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Amid the hullabaloo around his performance of the title track of Dhurandhar, a video of the rapper meeting Ishan Kishan at the stadium has taken the internet by storm.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05