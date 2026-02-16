Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4

A wedding invitation from Vijay Deverakonda has surfaced online announcing his February 26 marriage to Rashmika Mandanna in an intimate ceremony, followed by a grand reception on March 4.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Feb 16, 2026 04:32 PM IST
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitationVijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation reveals the couple will marry on February 26, followed by a reception in Hyderabad.
Make us preferred source on Google

A wedding invitation from actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has surfaced online, revealing details about what could be one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of 2026.

The invitation announces a February 26 wedding ceremony followed by a reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.

The invitation reads, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us.”

Recipients are invited to the wedding reception scheduled for March 4, with Vijay Deverakonda signing off with “Warm regards” on behalf of both himself and Rashmika.

Also Read: Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: ‘Disrespect will be called out’

Sources close to the Arjun Reddy actor have confirmed the authenticity of the wedding plans, though neither actor has issued a public statement regarding the invitation or ceremony details.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first shared screen space in the 2018 blockbuster Geetha Govindam, which became a massive hit. They reunited for Dear Comrade in 2019, and their on-screen chemistry sparked endless speculation about a real-life romance.

Story continues below this ad

Over the years, the duo has been spotted together at various events, including jointly leading the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and appearing at the Bharat Beyond Borders event. However, they consistently maintained they were “just friends” whenever asked about their relationship status.

Both actors are at significant points in their careers. Vijay Deverakonda rose to pan-Indian fame with films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade. He’s since expanded into Hindi cinema and has become one of South Indian cinema’s most bankable stars.

Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as one of Indian cinema’s most sought-after actresses, with successful films in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. Her performance in Pushpa: The Rise alongside Allu Arjun brought her nationwide recognition, and she’s since starred in major Bollywood projects including Animal and Chhaava.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Randhir joked about asking Kareena-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Union budget 2026
Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow
Nicobar Mega Project
NGT clears Rs 80,000-crore Great Nicobar project, takes note of its ‘strategic importance’
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Match Live: England have one foot in the Super Eights.
England vs Italy T20 World Cup, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Topsy-turvy ENG looking to avoid shock loss
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
animals
Animals that actually eat parts of their own bodies
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
Must Read
England vs Italy T20 World Cup, LIVE Cricket Score Updates: Topsy-turvy ENG looking to avoid shock loss
ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Match Live: England have one foot in the Super Eights.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
AI impact summit
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Animals that actually eat parts of their own bodies
animals
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement