Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna visit village to fulfil promise made on wedding day

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visited Thummanpet village in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Sunday, fulfilling a promise they had made months earlier to support meritorious students from government schools.

The couple visited Thummanpet, the small village where Vijay’s father was born. They had first announced the scholarship initiative in February, during a Griha Pravesh ceremony and Satyanarayana Vratam Puja at their new home in the village, just days after their wedding. On Sunday, they came back to make good on that announcement.

Under the initiative, students studying in Classes 9 and 10 across 44 government schools in the Achampet constituency will receive educational assistance through The Deverakonda Foundation. The couple unveiled a list of 180 meritorious students who excelled academically despite challenging circumstances, and assured students and their families that financial constraints should never become a barrier to education. The foundation will bear the complete educational expenses of the selected students.