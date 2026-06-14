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Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna visit village to fulfil promise made on wedding day
Four months after announcing the Virosh Scholarship at their home in Thummanpet, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna returned to honour 180 meritorious students from 44 government schools in Telangana's Achampet Mandal.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visited Thummanpet village in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Sunday, fulfilling a promise they had made months earlier to support meritorious students from government schools.
The couple visited Thummanpet, the small village where Vijay’s father was born. They had first announced the scholarship initiative in February, during a Griha Pravesh ceremony and Satyanarayana Vratam Puja at their new home in the village, just days after their wedding. On Sunday, they came back to make good on that announcement.
Under the initiative, students studying in Classes 9 and 10 across 44 government schools in the Achampet constituency will receive educational assistance through The Deverakonda Foundation. The couple unveiled a list of 180 meritorious students who excelled academically despite challenging circumstances, and assured students and their families that financial constraints should never become a barrier to education. The foundation will bear the complete educational expenses of the selected students.
We are on our way to Thummanpet.
The little village where my Father was born.
In February – @iamRashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours.
To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana.
Here is a… pic.twitter.com/wLNSr4ZZHe
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) June 14, 2026
The scholarship and reward programme focuses on motivating young minds during critical formative years, driven by a desire to uplift rural communities and foster educational advancement. The initiative has been named the Virosh Scholarship, after the fan-given nickname for the couple, under the Deverakonda Charitable Trust.
Addressing the students, Vijay Devarakonda said, “Giving you this small scholarship gift is very small. But I feel it is important for us. I want to be a part of your lives. Slowly, after my village, I want this move to happen across Telangana. This is my dream. I wanted to celebrate the discipline and focus behind it. I’m not a 1st or 2nd ranker, and neither is Rashmika. But if you have discipline, you can achieve anything in life.”
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Rashmika Mandanna also addressed the gathering and spoke about the significance of starting the programme in Thummanpet.
She said, “I will speak less today, but today we are starting something good through The Deverakonda Foundation. We decided that we would begin it from Achampet and Thummanpet, which is our father-in-law’s village. Today, I am standing in front of you and talking to you as Rashmika Mandanna Deverakonda. I am very excited,”
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur, with a Telugu ceremony in the morning honouring Vijay’s roots, followed by a Kodava wedding to honour Rashmika’s heritage. The scholarship announcement came almost immediately after, making it one of the first public commitments of their married life together.
The initiative drew widespread appreciation from villagers, parents, and netizens, who praised the couple for supporting the educational aspirations of underprivileged children.
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