Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna seek blessings at his village, perform ritual in traditional white and red

Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna arrived in Vijay’s hometown, Thummanpet in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, on Monday to perform a traditional Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham at their newly built farmhouse. The visit marked the couple’s first appearance in the village since their wedding last week.

Rashmika was dressed in a dark blue silk saree with a copper finish, while Vijay wore a pastel green kurta. In one of the videos now going viral, the couple is seen being welcomed by an elderly woman from the village. Another video shows dancers performing outside the house as the newlyweds arrived, with the home decorated with flowers and lights.

Later, the couple was seen seated for the vratham itself, both dressed in traditional white and red attire. Vijay’s family gathered around them as the priests led the ceremony, completing the picture of a first blessing sought together as husband and wife.

What is Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham?

Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham is a sacred Hindu ritual widely observed across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, dedicated to Lord Satyanarayana, a form of Lord Vishnu. The puja is typically performed on auspicious occasions such as weddings, housewarmings, births, and festivals, as well as on Purnima (full moon) days. It involves the recitation of the Satyanarayana Katha, a series of five chapters from the Skanda Purana that narrate the glory and significance of the deity, followed by an offering of prasad, usually a sweet made from wheat flour, jaggery, bananas, and milk, known as Panchamrit. The ritual is believed to bring prosperity, peace, and divine blessings to the household. Performing it after a wedding or housewarming, as Vijay and Rashmika did, is a common and deeply rooted tradition in Telugu and South Indian culture, symbolising a prayerful beginning to a new chapter of life.

Also Read: Inside Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku: Newlyweds Rashmika-Vijay, Rishab Shetty and Ram Charan join Allu family’s emotional kick-off

Villagers and elders gathered in large numbers, performing customary rituals before escorting the couple into the newly built home. Fans gathered outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the pair.

Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda and other family members also accompanied the couple for the occasion. Following the puja, the couple hosted a community feast for over 2,000 people. The Thummanpet visit comes just days after the couple visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Sunday, where they also distributed sweets to fans.

Story continues below this ad

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, in a ceremony that incorporated both Telugu and Kodava traditions. Their wedding reception in Hyderabad, scheduled for March 4, will be a strictly invitation-only event following advice from local police due to security and traffic concerns amid heavy public interest.