‘The memories will stay forever’: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna pen tribute to three women behind their wedding

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are celebrating one month of marriage today, March 26, exactly a month after they tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur. The ceremony honoured both their cultures, with a traditional Telugu wedding in the morning and a Kodava ceremony for Rashmika in the evening. The celebrations stretched over several days, ending with a star-studded reception at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on March 4.

To mark the one month milestone, Vijay and Rashmika posted something on Instagram that stood out. Not wedding photos, not a romantic tribute for each. Instead, they took the time to name and thank three women who, in his own words, made sure he and “Rushie” had the most joyous wedding. It is the kind of post that people do not always think to write, and that is exactly why it has been getting the attention it deserves.

Vijay posted, “There are a few big moments in all our lives, we will all reach those moments at some point and stand face to face with it, and before you know it you would have passed through it,” he wrote. “But if you do it right, the memories from it will stay forever with you, bringing you and all joy. And this I want to ensure always.”

The first person he thanked was his jewellery designer, Arpita. He described her as someone who made the word “not possible” disappear entirely. “I asked them things that I saw in my head that nobody was even making, and they came back with the most beautiful sketches, more artistic than even my dreams and brought them to reality,” he wrote. “You did something special, Arpita, and I have immense love for you.”

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda share ‘hugs and kisses’ as they conclude their two week wedding celebrations. Watch

The second was his friend Aishwarya, whom he calls ICY. He described her involvement in the wedding not as that of a helper but of someone who showed up before she was even asked. “Even without me asking, she was there from the moment I decided to get married to make sure me and Rushie had fun, from trips to selecting the venue to tasting food, getting drunk doing it, getting the clothes to reality, the jewellery, invites, decor, travel,” he wrote. To honour her, Vijay said he made a decision about what he would wear at the reception. “On the final day of the celebrations, all jewellery I wore would be hers. So I wore her anklets as my necklace, her anklets as a bracelet and her anklet as an anklet. That way I could forever etch her into our celebration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

The third was their wedding planner, Priya Maganti, had herself shared an emotional note after the wedding, writing that working with the couple never felt like handling two celebrities but getting “two genuinely beautiful humans married.” Vijay echoed that feeling from his side. “Priya came in as our planner, but soon became our right arm, she became family,” he wrote. “Me and Rushie have in our conversations so many times said, ‘This wedding would not be the same without her.’ We love you Priya and know that every celebration of ours from hereon is your responsibility to plan.”

Rashmika’s post opened with the kind of disbelief that one month of marriage apparently brings. “I can’t believe it’s been a month already. Being married felt like such a far off thought, and now we’ve been married for a month, it’s insane,” she wrote. She called the same three women her “knights in shining armour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

On Aishwarya, she went further than gratitude. “The words ‘thank you’ would mean nothing compared to the gratitude, love, and adoration I have for you.”

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On wedding planner Priya, she wrote: “Thank you for coming on board, and now you’re family, so there’s no going back. We wanted to create something magical, and you did just that. It was also your love for us that poured into your craft, and it showed.”

On Arpita, Rashmika said: “We had something in our minds, and in just one meeting, you brought everything to life. We had the most unconventional ideas, and you never said no, not even once. Thank you for joining in on our mad ideas and being as excited as us in creating the jewellery that we will hold on dearly for life.”

And as he and Rashmika step back into work, with the couple set to share the screen again in the upcoming period action drama Ranabaali, the post reads like a quiet full stop to the wedding chapter.