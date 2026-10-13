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Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika meet Vijay ahead of Ranabaali release: ‘Already a favourite’
Actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared pictures from their meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay ahead of the release of Ranabaali.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their period drama Ranabaali. Ahead of its worldwide release on October 16, the actor couple visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay in Chennai. Recently, Rashmika and Vijay shared pictures of their meeting with the actor-politician, along with heartwarming notes.
Rashmika Mandanna calls herself a ‘fangirl’
After the visit, Rashmika Mandanna took to X to share a series of pictures featuring herself, Vijay Deverakonda and Vijay. In one photo, the couple was seen posing with Vijay, while another showed Deverakonda sharing a warm hug with the actor-politican.
“After such a long time went to meet @actorvijay sir,” the actress wrote with the photos.
Rashmika further added, “From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is. His journey is nothing short of incredible. Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir!”
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After such a long time went to meet @actorvijay sir. ❤️😁
From fangirling him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with sir to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is!
His journey is nothing short of incredible! 🔥❤️
Biggest love and best wishes to you always sir! ❤️❤️
— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) October 12, 2026
‘Already a favourite’
Vijay Deverakonda also shared photos of the meeting and called Vijay his ‘favourite’. He wrote, “Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world.”
The actor continued, “One meeting and sir is already a favourite. Until next time, My love and respect. Vijay Deverakonda.”
Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir.
Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world.
One meeting and sir is already a favourite ❤️
Until next time,
My love and respect.
Vijay Deverakonda :)
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 12, 2026
About Ranabaali
Ranabaali is Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first film after marriage, and their third project together, after Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam.
In the film, Deverakonda will be seen essaying Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a Rayalaseema warrior who rises against British colonial forces during the Madras famine. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the British antagonist Sir Theodore Hector, based on the historical figure Sir Richard Temple.
Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
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