Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika meet Vijay ahead of Ranabaali release: ‘Already a favourite’

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their period drama Ranabaali. Ahead of its worldwide release on October 16, the actor couple visited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay in Chennai. Recently, Rashmika and Vijay shared pictures of their meeting with the actor-politician, along with heartwarming notes.

Rashmika Mandanna calls herself a ‘fangirl’

After the visit, Rashmika Mandanna took to X to share a series of pictures featuring herself, Vijay Deverakonda and Vijay. In one photo, the couple was seen posing with Vijay, while another showed Deverakonda sharing a warm hug with the actor-politican.

“After such a long time went to meet @actorvijay sir,” the actress wrote with the photos.