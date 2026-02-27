Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna make their first public appearance as husband and wife, see photos and videos

Finally! Mr and Mrs Deverakonda’s first glimpse after the wedding is here. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made their first public appearance as husband and wife on Friday afternoon, departing Udaipur for Vijay’s hometown, Hyderabad.

Newlyweds Rashmika and Vijay were spotted walking hand in hand at Udaipur airport as they departed following their grand wedding.

Also read | Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live Updates

While Rashmika looked radiant in a red Indian suit, Vijay opted for a stylish Indo-western outfit for the outing.

See newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

After years of speculation, the beloved duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends on February 26.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in a traditional Telugu ceremony at 10:10 am on February 26 in the presence of close family and friends. Later in the evening, they honoured Rashmika’s heritage with a customary Kodava wedding. The intimate celebrations were hosted at the luxurious ITC Mementos.

Rashmika and Vijay kept their Udaipur wedding intimate, inviting only a select group of guests, including directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran and Tharun Bhascker, actors Kalyani Priyadarshan, Eesha Rebba and Ashika Ranganath, and stylist Shravya Varma.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s reception

Story continues below this ad

As per reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will host a grand wedding reception on March 4, 2026. The reception is expected to be a star-studded event, with top celebrities from both the Tollywood and Hindi film industries likely to be in attendance.

A few reports also indicate that Vijay and Rashmika have also planned a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.