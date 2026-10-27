‘Vijay-Rashmika love story like Shiva-Parvati,’ says influencer; actress calls it a ‘warm hug’

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been at the receiving end of a lot of backlash ever since they appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan on October 21. The couple spoke about their love story on the show where they discussed how Rashmika asked Vijay to marry him every day for an entire year, and how he wanted to take some time before committing to getting married. On Monday, Rashmika issued a statement where she said that the backlash was “bullying dressed up as feminism”, and Vijay also backed her statement. The couple has also submitted a formal complaint to the Cyber Crime authorities in Hyderabad on Monday, seeking an investigation into online harassment targeting them across social media platforms.

Later, Rashmika shared a video by a content creator where her relationship was compared to Lord Shiva and Parvati and said, “Now this feels like a warm hug.”

Vijay-Rashmika’s love story like Lord Shiva-Parvati

Content creator and author Natashja Rathore shared a video on her social media where she said that “people have completely misunderstood” the said Koffee with Karan episode and claimed that it showed how “badly the patriarchy has distorted our understanding of masculine and feminine energy.” She then went on to compare Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship to Lord Shiva and Parvati.

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“I saw a beautiful parallel to one of the greatest love stories ever: that of Shiva and Parvati,” she said and added that Shiva was “completely absorbed in his own world” with “no desire for marriage, domesticity or worldly attachment.” She said that it was Parvati who pursued Shiva and only after that, Shiva chose to become the householder, the husband.”

Rashmika Mandanna shared this content creator’s reel on her Instagram handle, Rashmika Mandanna shared this content creator’s reel on her Instagram handle,

Natashja claimed that a “narcissistic” man love bombs a woman and then “devalues” and “discards” her, but Vijay did nothing of the sort. She said that since patriarchy has conditioned women to be pursued by men, they often shrink themselves in the fear that they will look “desperate” if they pursue the man they love.

Vijay was ‘willing to risk looking like the bad guy’

“I saw a woman who knew what she wanted, who wasn’t ashamed of wanting it, who wasn’t playing any ego games, not waiting to be chased or measuring her worth by how desperately a man pursued her,” she said and added, “I saw a healed, sovereign woman who wasn’t operating from her ego or her wounds. And I saw a man who understood that marriage wasn’t a grand romantic gesture. It was a lifelong responsibility. He spoke about wanting to know whether their love could survive the difficult days, the changing priorities, the emotional highs and lows, whether he could continue choosing this woman through every season of life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaalaa | Artist, Metapsychologist & Tantrika (@natashjarathore)

Vijay, in her opinion, was “willing to risk looking like the bad guy rather than leave her to carry that story alone. That is deep love and respect for his woman.” She questioned, “Why are we calling this man a red flag?” as he was completely self-aware about his feelings. Defending Rashmika, Natashja said, “A woman doesn’t become desperate simply because she takes the initiative, simply because she puts her ego aside.”

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda address backlash

After the intense backlash, Rashmika had shared a long statement where she wrote, “First, it was never about the number of times or an entire year. That’s where some of you got stuck. Yes, that conversation happened. But neither of us was looking for a grand proposal. The conversation was about him wanting both of us to take the time and space to understand each other, to be sure that despite all the highs and lows, joys and stresses of life, this was what we wanted and the right time for it.” She added, “The fact that some people would rather believe random narratives, misleading edits and absolute lies created on the internet than believe what I say about my own life is honestly a little creepy.”

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Supporting Rashmika’s stance, Vijay shared, “My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right ❤️ For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If it’s me and her against the world – so be it ❤️ Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. ❤️Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai.”

Rashmika, Vijay file complaint over online trolling

Vijay and Rashmika submitted a formal complaint to the Cyber Crime authorities in Hyderabad on Monday, seeking an investigation into what they described as fabricated content, manipulated screenshots and coordinated online harassment targeting them on social media. “While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts,” the statement read.

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot in February in Udaipur after dating each other for approximately eight years.