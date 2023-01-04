Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated New Year together? Fans think so

On the eve of New Year, Rashmika Mandanna went live on her Instagram page to express her gratitude for the year that went by. During the live session, she also fielded some questions from her followers. The actor revealed that she was at a friend’s place and was set to welcome 2023. However, at one point in time, fans heard Vijay Deverakonda talking in the background of Rashmika’s live session.

The particular moment from the video is being widely shared on the internet and it has added fuel to the rumours. Speculations have been rife that Rashmika and Vijay have been dating for some time now. However, the actors have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship status yet.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda worked together for the first time in Geetha Govindam (2018). And they also shared screen space in Dear Comrade (2019).

Rashmika was previously engaged to Rakshit Shetty. They both worked together in the 2016 film Kirik Party and fell in love. However, their romantic story didn’t have a lived-happily-ever-after ending. The couple called off the engagement for unknown reasons and went their separate ways. Later, both Rashmika and Rakshit have gone on to achieve a lot in their career.

Rakshit’s last movie 777 Charlie became a hit in Karnataka and also found a lot of takers in various parts of the country. Rashmika has also become the most sought-after actor for leading female roles in India. She has big-ticket films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in the works.

Rashmika Mandanna is now waiting for the release of Varisu, which stars Tamil superstar Vijay in the lead role. She also has Mission Majnu, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule in the pipeline.