Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali locks Dussehra release, to clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Ranabaali has finally announced its release date, and now, the film will clash against Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Dhanush’s Om. Ranabaali producers announced the release date on Thursday, August 27, and shared it on their social media handles. “The darkest chapter of our history opens this October,” they wrote as they announced October 16 as the release date.

The film was originally scheduled to release on September 11 but was postponed after Rashmika Mandanna sustained a serious hip injury during a dance sequence. She was diagnosed with a complete tendon detachment and was advised six weeks of complete rest.

This OCT 16. Worldwide in Cinemas near you. #RANABAALI pic.twitter.com/srJRfNE7Sn — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 27, 2026

Ranabaali vs Jailer 2 vs Om

The October 16 release date places Ranabaali directly alongside two other major films. Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 arrives a day earlier on October 15, while Dhanush’s Om is also targeting October 16. The three-way clash makes the Dussehra 2026 window one of the most crowded festive release periods in recent times.

About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, who previously directed the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Taxiwaala (2018), Ranabaali is a patriotic period drama set during the British Raj between 1854 and 1878. The story is inspired from historical events from the colonial period in the Rayalaseema region and follows a rebel who stood up against the British.

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Vijay Deverakonda plays the title role, while Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Jayamma. South African actor Arnold Vosloo, best known for playing Imhotep in The Mummy franchise, makes his Indian cinema debut as the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector, described as the “Demon of Drought.”

This is the third on-screen pairing for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The duo married earlier this year.

The film will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read: All you need to know about Ranabaali, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s first film after their rumoured February wedding

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For Vijay Deverakonda, Ranabaali arrives after a difficult stretch at the box office. His 2024 release The Family Star underperformed, while Kingdom, despite opening to Rs 17 crore, could not sustain momentum and ended up being a flop.

The October 16 date also means Ranabaali will be the only major Tollywood release competing for screens during Dussehra. Jailer 2 is primarily a Tamil film, while Om is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. In the Telugu market, where Vijay Deverakonda remains a significant draw despite his recent setbacks, Ranabaali could potentially have the window to itself if it connects with audiences.