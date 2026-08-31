Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Vijay Deverakonda says he quit drinking, was heartbroken: ‘Then I fell in love, married’
Vijay Deverakonda revealed 'giving up' drinking, getting his heart broken, and then falling in love again and marrying Rashmika Mandanna.
Vijay Deverakonda recently attended the pre-release event of the Telugu film, Romanchakam, to support his close collaborator, Arjun Reddy’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is presenting the upcoming movie under Bhadrakali Pictures. During his appearance, Vijay mentioned stages of his life so far, including quitting drinking, heartbreak, and falling in love.
At the event, the host asked him what was the most ‘romanchakam’ (exciting) moment for him in 2026. Instead of speaking about just the year and his wedding to Rashmika Mandanna, he opened up about his life as a whole.
As the audience cheered for him loudly, Vijay said, “89 lo puttina, appatnunchi romanchakam ee asalu…’89 nunchi every year. Pocket lo dabbulu unna, lekapoina Blenders Pride taagina, Glenfiddich taagina. Mandu vadilesina (I was born in 1989, and it has been thrilling every year. Irrespective of whether I had money in my pocket, I would drink whiskey. I gave up drinking.”
ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali locks Dussehra release, to clash with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2
Without mentioning what made him give up drinking, the actor continued, “I fell in love. Got heartbroken, and I got married. No matter what, it has been thrilling.” His remark left Sandeep Reddy Vanga in splits as he later clapped for and the brief glimpse of his life. Excited fans even asked Vijay Deverakonda about their ‘vadinamma’ (sister-in-law) Rashmika, who is recovering from a hip injury. “Your sister-in-law? She’s fine. She got injured but is recovering and enjoying at home,” he replied.
About Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have worked together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Their dating rumours started surfacing in 2020, when fans noticed how they were vacationing together. The couple got engaged in October 2025, and tied the knot in February this year. They got married in Udaipur, and confirmed their relationship in a joint note, days before the big day.
About Romanchakam
Romanchakam is a Telugu rom-com, set to hit the theatres on September 3, 2026. The film stars Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar in lead roles. Helmed by debutant Venu Gopal Reddy, produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga under Bhadrakali Pictures, and presented by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the music has been composed by Vasuki Vaibhav.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05