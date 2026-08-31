Vijay Deverakonda says he quit drinking, was heartbroken: ‘Then I fell in love, married’

Vijay Deverakonda recently attended the pre-release event of the Telugu film, Romanchakam, to support his close collaborator, Arjun Reddy’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is presenting the upcoming movie under Bhadrakali Pictures. During his appearance, Vijay mentioned stages of his life so far, including quitting drinking, heartbreak, and falling in love.

At the event, the host asked him what was the most ‘romanchakam’ (exciting) moment for him in 2026. Instead of speaking about just the year and his wedding to Rashmika Mandanna, he opened up about his life as a whole.

As the audience cheered for him loudly, Vijay said, “89 lo puttina, appatnunchi romanchakam ee asalu…’89 nunchi every year. Pocket lo dabbulu unna, lekapoina Blenders Pride taagina, Glenfiddich taagina. Mandu vadilesina (I was born in 1989, and it has been thrilling every year. Irrespective of whether I had money in my pocket, I would drink whiskey. I gave up drinking.”