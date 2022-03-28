After Liger, Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate with Puri Jagannadh for an actioner

Vijay Deverakonda on Monday announced his next project. The untitled project marks Deverakonda’s second collaboration with Liger director Puri Jagannadh. The actor shared a poster, which revealed that the film will be officially announced on Tuesday. The poster hints that the movie will be an actioner. It looks like Vijay is set to play a fighter pilot as the poster features a fighter jet.

Interestingly, the film has been announced even before Liger’s release. Deverakonda plays a boxer in Liger. The film also stars Ananya Panday. Mike Tyson will be seen in an extended cameo in Liger.

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA – PURI JAGANNADH TEAM UP AGAIN… After #Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and director #PuriJagannadh to collaborate again… PAN-#India film… OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW… pic.twitter.com/9tjp4iBNlB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda had praised the cast and crew of Liger for doing a ‘splendid job’. He said in a statement, “Everyone’s doing their job and everyone’s working hard because they want their career to be successful. They want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival. If you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise nobody can help you after a point.”

Liger will be released on August 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.