scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 28, 2022
Must Read

After Liger, Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate with Puri Jagannadh for an actioner

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming untitled project looks like an action film.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 28, 2022 2:51:09 pm
vijay deverakonda next filmVijay Deverakonda is looking forward to the release of Liger. (Photo: Charmee Kaur/Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda on Monday announced his next project. The untitled project marks Deverakonda’s second collaboration with Liger director Puri Jagannadh. The actor shared a poster, which revealed that the film will be officially announced on Tuesday. The poster hints that the movie will be an actioner. It looks like Vijay is set to play a fighter pilot as the poster features a fighter jet.

Interestingly, the film has been announced even before Liger’s release. Deverakonda plays a boxer in Liger. The film also stars Ananya Panday. Mike Tyson will be seen in an extended cameo in Liger.

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda had praised the cast and crew of Liger for doing a ‘splendid job’. He said in a statement, “Everyone’s doing their job and everyone’s working hard because they want their career to be successful. They want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival. If you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise nobody can help you after a point.”

Liger will be released on August 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Oscars 2022 red carpet: Jessica Chastain, Alana Haim, Kirsten Dunst turn heads

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 28: Latest News

Advertisement