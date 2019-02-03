Vijay Deverakonda begins prepping for Anand Annamalai directorial Hero

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is presently juggling between filming Bharat Kamma’s Dear Comrade and Kranthi Madhav’s yet-to-be-titled project, is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood.

Advertising

While his Dear Comrade is in the last leg of its shoot, Deverakonda’s film with Kranthi Madhav is creating a buzz everywhere, thanks to its cast. The Kranthi Madhav directorial already has three leading ladies — Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle De. Now, another heroine has been roped in for this untitled project. On Sunday, the makers of the movie announced that actress Catherine Tresa will be joining the main cast.

Produced by KA Vallabha under Creative Commercials banner, the movie will feature music by Gopi Sundar.

On the other hand, an interesting update regarding Vijay Deverakonda’s another project also came out recently. It is already known that apart from Dear Comrade, the actor has committed to do a second film for Mythri Movie Makers, titled Hero. In the movie, Deverakonda will be seen as a professional biker and the film will be directed by Anand Annamalai, who penned the dialogues for the critically acclaimed Tamil super-hit Kaaka Muttai. Despite his busy schedules, the Arjun Reddy actor already has started training for the role, according to reports.

Advertising

Deverakonda is also producing a film, which will have Pelli Choopulu director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in the lead role. The versatile actor will be seen in a Telugu-Tamil bilingual as well in collaboration with the production house Dream Warrior Pictures.