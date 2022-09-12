scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda shares first social media post after Liger debacle, fans cheer for him: ‘You will rise like a phoenix’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda posted a picture of himself on his social media for the first time since Liger's box office failure, and fans couldn't keep calm.

Vijay DeverakondaActor Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in pan India release Liger. (Photo: Instagram/thedeverakonda)

It’s been a little over 15 days since Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s pan Indian film Liger released theatrically worldwide on August 25 and fell short of fans’ expectations. Vijay has ever since been quite on his social media. He broke that silence today by uploading a picture of himself.

While the Geetha Govindam actor struck quite a pose, looking dapper in a black ensemble, his caption grabbed more eyeballs. The actor wrote, “Single Player” in the caption, leaving it for the fans to speculate what it means.

Check out Vijay’s post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

 

Within few minutes of him posting the picture, his fans were quick to show their love and support to the actor. One user commented, “you will rise like a phoenix and fly like an eagle baby”, while another one wrote, “Doesn’t matter your movies are hit or flops. You’re only one”. A fan also called Vijay, “One man army”, while another encouraged him by writing, “Come back strong VD”.

Vijay’s Liger was an ambitious project directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar. The film, which also starred Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan, reportedly only managed to collect Rs 66.89 crore gross worldwide. The film was panned for its over-the-top masala and weak story line.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Vijay will next be seen in Telugu film Jana Gana Mana – JGM, an action film, also directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was announced before the release of Liger and is expected to release sometime next year. Earlier, there were reports of JGM being shelved but Charmme had denied them on social media.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 10:07:32 pm
Next Story

After social-media trolling, Arshdeep Singh has something to cheer with ticket to Australia

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT
JEE Advanced 2022 Result

Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday vacation photos
Ananya Panday does touristy things in Italy
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement