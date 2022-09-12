Vijay Deverakonda shares first social media post after Liger debacle, fans cheer for him: ‘You will rise like a phoenix’

It’s been a little over 15 days since Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda’s pan Indian film Liger released theatrically worldwide on August 25 and fell short of fans’ expectations. Vijay has ever since been quite on his social media. He broke that silence today by uploading a picture of himself.

While the Geetha Govindam actor struck quite a pose, looking dapper in a black ensemble, his caption grabbed more eyeballs. The actor wrote, “Single Player” in the caption, leaving it for the fans to speculate what it means.

Check out Vijay’s post here:

Within few minutes of him posting the picture, his fans were quick to show their love and support to the actor. One user commented, “you will rise like a phoenix and fly like an eagle baby”, while another one wrote, “Doesn’t matter your movies are hit or flops. You’re only one”. A fan also called Vijay, “One man army”, while another encouraged him by writing, “Come back strong VD”.

Vijay’s Liger was an ambitious project directed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar. The film, which also starred Ananya Panday and Ramya Krishnan, reportedly only managed to collect Rs 66.89 crore gross worldwide. The film was panned for its over-the-top masala and weak story line.

Vijay will next be seen in Telugu film Jana Gana Mana – JGM, an action film, also directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was announced before the release of Liger and is expected to release sometime next year. Earlier, there were reports of JGM being shelved but Charmme had denied them on social media.