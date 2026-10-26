Vijay Deverakonda responds to trolls after Koffee With Karan appearance with Rashmika: ‘Needs subtitles’

Actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been facing criticism on social media over their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. As the duo got candid about their relationship, marriage, and projects together, many internet users pointed out Vijay’s alleged ‘red flags’, and found him arrogant and disrespectful towards his wife Rashmika. Many have pointed out his comment that Rashmika Mandanna had to ask him ‘100 times’ before he agreed to marry her. Now, the Ranabaali actor has finally reacted to the claims by reposting a funny reel on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vijay Deverakonda shared a content creator’s video post on his Story. In the satirical skit reel, he claimed Instagram psychologists have been overanalyzing his appearance with Rashmika on Koffee With Karan, and making absurd claims. “Needs subtitles. Regional languages lo,” he wrote.

A man and a woman can be seen reviewing the KWK episode, with one of them nitpicking on everything, like, “Did you notice Vijay was sitting on right side of the sofa that means he wants to say he is always right. Girls, this is the red flag you have to stay away from).”

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“Coffee is only at the right side of Vijay, not near Rashmika,” the woman says. To which the man replied, “Maybe she doesn’t drink (coffee).” The woman then said that he’s a red flag because he didn’t offer Rashmika any coffee. “Atleast Vijay should offer her coffee. Maybe she said no and Karan removed it on edit table.”

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna is Vijay Deverakonda’s biggest fangirl: ‘I am a huge fan of your work’

Check out Vijat’s Instagram Story:

Vijay’s Instagram Story Vijay’s Instagram Story

During one of the moments, the content creators reacted to Vijay’s “one rule of marriage is agreeing to wife” remark. “See, Vijay is saying that Rashmika is hurting his feelings? That means he is completely narcissistic, patriarchal and master and slave approach in any approach,” the woman says. When her partner asks what she means, the woman replied, “Why do you wanna know, it’s just a red flag”.

Ever since their appearance, many have pointed out how Vijay doesn’t follow Rashmika on Instagram. This was also referenced in the reel as the woman points it out. To this, the man replies, “Do you follow me, Praveena? I’ve been begging you for days!”

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To this, the woman answers, “So, what? Are you calling me a red flag? You’re the real red flag, idiot!”

After Karan Johar’s latest Koffee With Karan episode went live, several videos of Rashmika and Vijay’s chat went viral on social media. Many people questioned their bond, especially how Vijay Deverakonda had asked Rashmika to ask him for marriage 100 times for a year, before saying yes and getting married in February 2026. The host was also surprised to know that Rashmika had actually agreed to his demand.

The actor couple recently featured together in the historic period action drama, Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan.