Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional as he addresses Liger failure: ‘We all have sh**ty days…’

After his pan-India movie Liger failed to connect with the masses, actor Vijay Deverakonda has rarely been spotted in the public eye. He has mostly kept away from social media barring a few occasions. However, on the recently held SIIMA Awards, the actor addressed the film’s reception and how it has affected him.

A choked and emotional Vijay picked up his award at the ceremony and revealed that he really did not want to attend the function as he had been in low spirits lately.

“We all have good days. We all have not-so-good days. We all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we get up… And today I actually maybe didn’t want to be here taking this award, but I came here and as I speak to you, I promise to you that I will get the job done for all of you and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made,” he said in his acceptance speech.

As soon as the video was shared on the internet, loyal fans of the star rushed to offer him support. One commented, “I can feel his pain,” along with the hashtag Vijay Deverakonda. Another wrote, “He will rise stronger, always with you Anna.” “Come back strong with Kushi,” read yet another comment.

Liger, also starring Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan, failed miserably at the box office. The movie also had Mike Tyson making a cameo in the film, which he had apparently forgotten about when asked by a journalist later on.

Vijay is now looking forward to the release of Kushi, which will see him share screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.