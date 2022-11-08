scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda admits he didn’t handle Liger’s failure as gracefully as he could have: ‘I’m very honest with my emotions and feelings’

Vijay Deverakonda reacted to the critical and commercial failure of his film Liger, which also featured Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy.

vijay deverakonda ligerVijay Deverakonda in Liger.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda reacted to the critical and commercial failure of his last film, the action drama Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger was panned by critics, and failed to recover its hefty budget. The film also featured boxing icon Mike Tyson in an extended cameo.

Vijay appeared to address the film’s failure at the recent SIIMA ceremony, when he tearfully said, “We all have good days, we all have not-so-good days, we all have sh**ty days. But irrespective of how we feel, we need to get up. Maybe I didn’t want to be here, taking this award. But I came here and as I speak to you, I promise that I will get the job done for all of you, and you will be entertained. And great cinema will be made. Thank you.” Meanwhile, Puri Jagannadh has been involved in a dispute with film distributors who want to be compensated for their losses.

Also read |Vijay Deverakonda addresses Liger failure, says he ‘didn’t go anywhere’. Watch video

In an interview with News18, the actor spoke about the aftermath of the film’s failure. He said, “I don’t know, if I’ve handled things with grace, I just handle them the way I know how it is. It is my reaction to whatever is happening at that point. I just know that I’m very honest with my emotions and feelings. And if that is what I feel at that point, I express it that particular way… Well, I just know that when it is something I truly believe in, and I say that, and I will always stand by it. And I will not be affected by how it’s received. So, that’s how I just deal with stuff always.”

The actor also spoke about rejection, and how he handles it. “I think facing rejection or being wronged is the most expected and most normal part of life. I think we should just accept that it is going to happen. And, how you deal with it is to show what you’re capable of, to get back to work and show your work and hopefully find platforms where you can express this work of yours and let the world see it. And if you’re talented enough and if you’re good at what you do, you will find your audience,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine warPremium
How India can contribute to the peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...Premium
EWS quota: Ruling affirms BJP push for its labharthi politics that goes b...
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ringPremium
Packing a punchline: Why Modi’s ‘We Built this Gujarat’ has a familiar ring
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...Premium
EWS verdict underscores that judiciary has been a reluctant supporter of ...

Also starring Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy, Liger debuted in theatres in August. Prior to the film’s release, Vijay had courted controversy by suggesting that he was sure that it would be a sure-shot hit, and by challenging a section of social media to ‘boycott’ it if they wanted to. Vijay will next be seen in Kushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 11:29:49 am
Next Story

Britney Spears reveals she’s suffering from incurable nerve damage: ‘It stings and it’s scary’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

celebrity photos 1200
Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 08: Latest News
Advertisement