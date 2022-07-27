Vijay Deverakonda on his love life: ‘The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud’

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to appear on popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7. While Deverakonda will spill a lot of beans on the Disney Plus Hotstar show, the one thing that the Telugu star is still not willing to discuss is his love life.

“The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud. Until then, I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, in their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation. I don’t want to break their heart,” Deverakonda will be heard saying on the show when quizzed about his love life.

In a teaser of the episode released on Tuesday, Vijay Deverakonda seemed to be in a candid mood as the actor divulged details about ‘doing it in a car’ and also shared his take on having a threesome.

Vijay Deverakonda will share the couch with Ananya Panday on Koffee with Karan Season 7’s upcoming episode. The duo will share screen space in Dharma Productions-bankrolled actioner, Liger. Based on the struggles of an MMA fighter (played by Deverakonda), Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles.