Vijay Deverakonda on his love life: ‘The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud’

July 27, 2022 2:08:07 pm
Vijay Deverakonda is all set to appear on popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7. While Deverakonda will spill a lot of beans on the Disney Plus Hotstar show, the one thing that the Telugu star is still not willing to discuss is his love life.
“The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud. Until then, I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. There are so many people who love you as an actor and have your poster on their wall, in their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation. I don’t want to break their heart,” Deverakonda will be heard saying on the show when quizzed about his love life.
In a teaser of the episode released on Tuesday, Vijay Deverakonda seemed to be in a candid mood as the actor divulged details about ‘doing it in a car’ and also shared his take on having a threesome.
Vijay Deverakonda will share the couch with Ananya Panday on Koffee with Karan Season 7’s upcoming episode. The duo will share screen space in Dharma Productions-bankrolled actioner, Liger. Based on the struggles of an MMA fighter (played by Deverakonda), Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Latest News
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XIs: Will Arshdeep Singh replace Avesh Khan in India’s playing XI?
Bengaluru police arrest 5 smugglers, seize Rs 2.68 crore worth of Red Sanders
After enduring a pandemic, small businesses face new worries
NYC asks WHO to rename monkeypox to avoid stigmatisation
For investors and a buffer, Alibaba seeks a Hong Kong primary listing
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik admitted to RML hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail
Vaathi first look: After guns in The Gray Man, Dhanush now wields a pen
Kerala: Cabinet to rectify 2019 decision; human settlements to be excluded from buffer zone around forests
Gold Silver Rate Today (27 July): Gold rises Rs 20/10 gms, silver surges Rs 256/kg
Trump-Pence ticket, torn by Jan. 6, becomes an unequal rivalry
Accused in Umesh Kohle murder case attacked by fellow prisoners in Mumbai jail
Hyderabad: Musi river in spate, families on its banks being evacuated