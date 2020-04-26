Vijay Deverakonda on coronavirus outbreak: Wasn’t prepared mentally or financially

Vijay Deverakonda shared what he is doing to help the less fortunate. (Vijay Deverakonda/YouTube) Vijay Deverakonda shared what he is doing to help the less fortunate. (Vijay Deverakonda/YouTube)

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda recently posted a video on YouTube detailing his experience of COVID-19 outbreak and also shared what he is doing to help the less unfortunate, including the employees of his production house King of the Hill Entertainment.

Deverakonda, known for blockbuster movies like Arjun Reddy (2017), Mahanati (2018), Geetha Govindam (2018), and Taxiwaala (2018), said he was not prepared for the outbreak.

“You are all in my thoughts and I want you all to stay safe and happy. This situation we are going through, I won’t take its name because I am irritated of listening to it… it had such a severe impact on everyone, including me. I wasn’t prepared, mentally or financially. I suddenly found myself with not enough savings. And the responsibility of my family and 35 employees.”

He added that while being out of funds is nothing new to him, being a provider of livelihood to 35 employees is.

He had two announcements to help the people amid this crisis — to fulfill immediate requirements and future requirements.

He said his foundation has been teaching youngsters skills to make them more employable and this will continue. His dream, Deverakonda said, is to ultimately employ 1 lakh people in his lifetime.

