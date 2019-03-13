Vijay Deverakonda signs his next film titled Hero

Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy, Taxiwaala and Geetha Govindam, has signed his next, Hero, a multi-lingual film, with director Anand Annamalai, who has penned dialogues for the award-winning Kaaka Muttai.

Advertising

Touted to be a sports musical, this one has Deverakonda in the role of a professional biker. According to sources, the actor is currently getting trained in bike racing. While Beyond the Clouds-fame Malavika Mohanan will be the leading lady, the rest of the cast will be finalised soon.

Hero will go on floors in New Delhi on April 22. The film which is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. It also happens to be Anand Annamalai’s debut directorial. Previously, he’s penned the screenplay for Kuttrame Thandanai along with Manikandan.

The title announcement came from Mythri Movie Makers the same day Sivakarthikeyan started his new film with PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai-fame. Interestingly, in 1984, Chiranjeevi had acted in a film, Hero directed by Vijaya Bapineedu, and in 2008, Nithin also did a film with the same title.

Hero will be the second Tamil film of Vijay Deverakonda after Anand Shankar’s political drama, NOTA. At present, Deverakonda is occupied with Dear Comrade, produced by Mythri Movie Makers.