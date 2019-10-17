Vijay Deverakonda reveals Mahesh Babu inspired him to become an actor

Vijay Deverakonda has revealed that Tollywood movie star Mahesh Babu was instrumental in prompting him to become an actor. At the trailer launch of his maiden production venture, Meeku Maathrame Cheptha, he recalled that it was while watching Pokiri (2006) that he had a eureka moment which changed his life.

“I really wanted to show this trailer to Mahesh Babu. Because it is very well known that Mahesh is my favourite actor. Watching Pokiri was one important point in my life. When I saw the film for the first time in a theatre, I could not hear a single dialogue due to all the screaming and celebration of the fans. I had to watch the film again to understand it. Then, I was like ‘this is it, man?’ This is what I want in my life,” he said, suggesting that that was the moment he decided to get into the business of cinema.

“I am really happy that he watched the trailer and he launched it. I am also happy that my next film is with Pokiri director Puri Jagannadh. It is a big moment in my life. All these big things coming together” added the Arjun Reddy star.

Vijay is bankrolling Meeku Maathrame Cheptha under his newly launched home production banner, King of the Hill Entertainment. The film marks director Tharun Bhascker’s screen debut as a lead actor. It is worth noting that it was Tharun’s directorial outing Pelli Choopulu (2016) that put Vijay on the map.

The upcoming film is written and directed by Shammeer Sultan. It also stars Vani Bhojan, Abhinav Gomatam, Naveen George Thomas, Anasuya Bharadwaj among others.

The film is expected to hit the screens on November 1.