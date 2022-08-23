Vijay Deverakonda ‘loves being in love’ but has never said ‘love you too’: ‘I’m scared of heartbreak’

With Liger set to release, the buzz around Vijay Deverakonda is at its peak right now. The actor is enjoying the adulation, but when it comes to his personal life, the Arjun Reddy star is still cagey. Talking about being in love, relationships and heartbreak, the actor recently confessed that he “loves being in love” and believes in love stories. “They’re my happy place. But I’m also scared of heartbreak. So far, it hasn’t happened,” he told GQ.

Deverakonda connected this fear of heartbreak to his childhood and said that when he was younger, his father taught him that money matters more than love, and that’s what he believed in for many years. He said, “Growing up, my dad taught me that love is bulls**t and that money is the centre of this world. If you have money, you have everything. If you have money, people will love you, respect you, and do everything for you. This was ingrained in me so deeply that when I grew into an adult, I didn’t believe in relationships.” The Dear Comrade actor added, “I began believing that whoever came to me, came with a want. When someone said they love me, I never said I love you too. Till today, it doesn’t come as naturally as it should.”

Vijay Deverakonda then spoke about his past relationship and said that it was during that time that he realised that relationships were not necessarily transactional. He said, “After becoming an actor, I got into a long relationship that taught me a lot about love. I realised that it’s not a transaction and that people can love you selflessly for who you are. It took me a long time to learn that my dad was wrong. To unlearn what he taught me. But I’ll say this: His lesson got me to where I am. I achieved everything that I desired but it came at a price.”

On his way to stardom, Deverakonda has lost a lot of friendships and relationships and the actor said it was like a cost that he had to pay for his success. “I lost friends. I lost relationships. There was a cost. I didn’t have the liberty to indulge in other things. I had to stay focused. When you come from nothing and want to become an actor, you have to surrender yourself completely. By the time she could make me see what we had, it was too late. I had affected the relationship too much. It took a toll on us,” he shared.

Vijay Deverakonda is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna. The actors have not made any statements about their alleged relationship.