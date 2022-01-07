Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger shoot cancelled owing to Covid third wave: ‘Just chilling at home’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda on Friday said that the production of his upcoming film Liger has been put on hold owing to the onset of the third wave of the coronavirus. He shared a photo of himself cuddling his pet dog at his home in Hyderabad. “Apparently its another wave Storm. Shoots canceled. Back to us just chilling at home..,” he captioned the photo.

Liger is Vijay Deverakonda‘s first pan-Indian movie, which is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. Co-produced by Karan Johar, the film is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Earlier, the makers had released the film’s teaser, revealing the basic premise of the film.

Liger follows the story of a man who ekes out a living on the streets of Mumbai by selling tea. However, the man is gifted with the suppleness and strength of a ninja warrior. And later he goes on to capitalize on his physical prowess and fighting skills to make good money and fame by participating in international mixed martial arts competitions.

Apparently its another wave Storm. Shoots cancelled. Back to us just chilling at home.. pic.twitter.com/mnJ2w1aGWy — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 7, 2022

Deverakonda has got fully jacked up to play the role of an MMA fighter. For his role, he has also seemed to have mastered the art of trash yalk. Last year, the filmmakers traveled to Las Vegas to shoot some MAA fight sequences along with Boxing great Mike Tyson.

The filmmakers had earlier announced that Liger will open in cinemas in August. However, it remains to be seen whether the film’s release would be delayed owing to the production delays caused by the new wave.

Liger has Ananya Panday as the female lead. And it also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali, Vishu Reddy, Makarand Deshpande among others in the supporting cast.