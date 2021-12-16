Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger release date out, Karan Johar says ‘it’s going to be a total knockout’

The release date of the highly anticipated sports drama Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in lead roles is out. The Karan Johar-bankrolled movie will release on August 25 next year.

Producer Karan Johar made the announcement Thursday morning with a tweet that read, “THE ACTION, THE THRILL & THE MADNESS – it’s going to be a total knockout! #Liger arrives in theatres worldwide on 25th August, 2022. #LigerOnAug25th2022. Catch the first glimpse on 31st Dec and start your new year with a BANG!”

Take a look at the announcement poster below:

The post also mentioned that the first official glimpse from the movie will be available for the audience from December 31 onwards.

The movie also features a special appearance from boxing champion Mike Tyson. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger sees Vijay Deverakonda as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu.

Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur are jointly producing the actioner. The movie marks Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut, and it will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.