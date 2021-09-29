Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is not Mike Tyson’s first appearance in an Indian film, watch video

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar made a factual error while announcing the cameo appearance of heavy-weight boxing legend Mike Tyson in his upcoming production venture Liger. Johar, with a hint of pride, announced, “For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema!”

Does Liger mark Tyson’s first cameo appearance in an Indian film? It is a big no. But, it could be his first memorable cameo in an Indian film as oddly nobody seems to remember his appearance in a movie from nearly 15 years ago. He had appeared as himself in the 2007 Hindi comedy caper Fool N Final. The film was the remake of the popular British movie Snatch. Directed by choreographer Ahmed Khan, Fool N Final starred Sunny Deol, Shahid Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Sameera Reddy, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Om Puri and Sharmila Tagore among others.

In the film, Mike Tyson was seen doing some shadow boxing and struggling to mouth a chorus of the title song of Fool N Final. He had also shot a promotional video for the movie.

It is safe to assume that director Puri Jagannadh would put Tyson to better use in Liger and make it a memorable cameo.

The shooting of Liger is currently underway in Goa. The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer revolves around the sport of mixed martial arts.