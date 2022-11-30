Vijay Deverakonda on being questioned by ED over funding of Liger: ‘Popularity comes with side effects’

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad on Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the source of funding for his bilingual film Liger. After 12 hours of questioning, Deverakonda spoke to the media and said that the ED needed “some clarifications” and he “gave answers to all the questions.” The actor also said that he was looking at the questioning as an “experience”, and that popularity comes with side effects.

Deverakonda told reporters, “I came here today morning. They needed some clarifications and I gave answers to all the questions. You give me so much love and that love gives me popularity and fame. And that popularity comes with some side effects. This is one such thing. But, it’s an experience. It’s life. And I did my duty when I was called. I came and answered the questions. There were no allegations. They needed some clarifications.”

Also Read | Probe into funding of ‘Liger’: Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda questioned by ED

Earlier, Liger director Puri Jagannadh and actor-producer Charmme Kaur had also been interrogated by the ED which is probing if there was any violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to payments made to former boxer Mike Tyson, who made a special appearance in Liger.

Congress leader from Warangal, Bakka Judson had filed a complaint with ED alleging that several politicians had invested in the Rs 125 crore movie to turn black money into white. It was speculated that the ED was probing the source of funding of all the actors in the sports drama, where Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a boxer. The film, also starring Ananya Panday, was released in August this year.