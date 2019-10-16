Vijay Deverakonda: Felt a deja vu after launching Terminator Dark Fate Telugu trailer

On Wednesday, Vijay Devarakonda launched the Telugu trailer of Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Terminator: Dark Fate at a special event held in Hyderabad. Besides Deverakonda as the chief guest, Disney India head Bikram Duggal was also present at the event. On the occasion, the Arjun Reddy actor interacted with the media and wished that the technical brilliance achieved by Disney would reach the Indian cinema very soon.

After launching the trailer of Dark Fate, he said, “I am happy to be here to launch the trailer. And, the trailer is looking stunning and amazing. When I was in school, one day our school management projected Terminator: Judgement Day movie for the students. As kids, we were amazed by the tactics used by the villain in the movie who always comes alive without facing death till the end. The characters and computer graphics created by James Cameron were terrific back then itself. After launching the Dark Fate Telugu trailer, I am feeling like deja vu. After Judgement Day, I liked the trailer of Dark Fate very much in the franchise.”

Adding further he said, “I used to be irritated by the (Telugu) dubbing voices in the English movies and they used to sound quite funny. But, now the quality of the dubbing has increased so much. Our Telugu states have been known for watching movies rigorously with families and friends. The culture of watching cinemas is huge and we love cinemas here. And, Telugu is one of the biggest industries in terms of revenue. We love to watch all kinds of movies irrespective of the language. Avengers: Endgame and The Lion King have done super well here and I wish all luck to the Terminator. We are getting the opportunities to witness quality content and visuals in our language with these kinds of movies. Thank you, Disney, for making this effort to bring such good films in our language so that more people can watch it.”

Wishing that the technical finesse of Disney would reach India someday, Deverakonda said, “First, I am hoping that Disney should bring their technical finesse here along with films. Since all these movies are coming here by crossing all the barriers, I am hoping that we will get access to the technical skills and crew developed there (in the west). Hopefully, they dub our films into English and release in the US someday (smiles).”

When asked about the real hero of his life, Deverakonda said, “My mom is my superhero in my life. In everyone’s life, their mom is their superhero. She has to bear me and it is continuing. From making sure that we study, she makes sure that you are fed and sleep well. My dad is more like my colleague (chuckles).”

Directed by David Miller of Deadpool fame, Terminator: Dark Fate brings back Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger in their iconic roles of Sarah Connor and T-800 respectively. The sci-fi actioner which is scheduled to release in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on November 1, also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.