Vijay Deverakonda’s JGM shelved after Liger fiasco? Charmme Kaur responds

The makers of Liger went the extra mile to give the film all the chances to succeed at the box office. However, all their promotions were let down by the poorly made movie. It was a box office fiasco. And the pre-release hype added to the film’s disastrous box office performance.

Before the release of the film, the Liger team also made a grand announcement of another project titled JGM. The film marks the second consecutive collaboration between actor Vijay Deverakonda, director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur. However, Liger bombing at the cinemas paved the way for rumours of JGM being shelved. And Charmme had to return from her social media sabbatical to dismiss the rumours. “Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of PC .. Meanwhile, RIP rumours !!,” Charmme wrote on her Twitter page.

Rumours rumours rumours!

All rumours are fake!

Just focusing on the progress of 𝐏𝐂 ..

Meanwhile, RIP rumours !! — Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 8, 2022

This is her first tweet in four days. “Chill guys! Just taking a break ( from social media ) @PuriConnects will bounce back Bigger and Better… until then, Live and let Live,” she tweeted earlier amid a huge social media backlash after Liger failed to put up a good show at the box office.

The filmmakers earlier revealed that Vijay Deverakonda will be playing the role of a solider in JGM. “I am supremely excited about JGM, it’s one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honoured to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven’t done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences,” Deverakonda had said earlier.