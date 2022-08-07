scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda is ‘extremely happy’ as both Sita Ramam and Bimbisara get good responses

Vijay Deverakonda, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Liger, took to Twitter to congratulate the teams of Sita Ramam and Bimbisara.

August 7, 2022 5:53:09 pm
Vijay Deverakonda, Bimbisara, Sita RamamVijay Deverakonda is happy about the success of Bimbisara and Sita Ramam. (Photo: Twitter/ Vijay Deverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda is currently promoting his upcoming film Liger, which also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role. Amidst his busy schedule, the Arjun Reddy actor took to Twitter to congratulate the teams of Sita Ramam and Bimbisara for their success. Despite releasing on the same date, both the Telugu movies have managed to rake in moolah.

Congratulating the teams, Deverakonda tweeted, “Extremely happy to hear that 2 films on the same day have turned into hits :)) What a good day! (sic)”

He also wrote, “Congratulations to @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu, Hari Garu, @DirVassishta, @mmkeeravaani garu and team for the great response to #Bimbisara (sic).”

In response to the tweets, Sita Ramam actor Dulquer Salman thanked Vijay Deverakonda for his constant support. He wrote, “Thanks for the endless support and love you always extend chief. So much love to you 🤗🤗❤️❤️ #Liger is gonna shatter records! (sic)”

ALSO READ |Vijay Deverakonda: I want to create a platform for new talent

While Sita Ramam, a period romantic drama, is receiving applause for its moving love story, Bimbisara, a fantasy actioner, has struck gold at the box office with its unique premise.

Sita Raman, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, stars Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. On the other hand, Bimbisara has Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the titular role. The film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Prakash Raj, and Catherine Tresa.

ALSO READ | Sita Ramam movie review: Good looks of Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur hold this dull romantic story together

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of Liger, which is slated to hit screens on August 25. The Puri Jagannadh directorial has international boxing champion Mike Tyson in an extended cameo.

First published on: 07-08-2022 at 05:53:09 pm

