Vijay Deverakonda spends Sankranthi at home, shares picture perfect moments with family

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda had a great time during Sankranthi celebrations, and his latest photos are proof. The actor on Saturday treated fans to some photos with his family members. The photos show Vijay having a great time with his brother Anand and his parents. Wearing a red kurta, Vijay looks picture-perfect, while Anand is seen lazying around. “My loves, Happy Happy Happy Sankranthi,” he wished his fans as he shared the pictures on his respective social media platforms. ”

As soon as he shared the post, many of his fans were left in awe. “A perfect family,” a comment read, while another Twitter user commented, “Best thing about you is U always post with your family.”

My loves,

Happy Happy Happy

Sankranthiiiii 🤗🤍 pic.twitter.com/yGS1JzNwGi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 15, 2022

Vijay is awaiting the release of his film Liger, which is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, Liger has been shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously. Apart from Vijay, the film stars Ananya Panday while Ramya Krishna plays a supporting role. Former legendary boxer Mike Tyson is also playing a crucial part in the film.

Earlier in 2021, Vijay shared a still with Mike Tyson and spoke about how working with him is one of his cherished memories. “This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special. #Liger Vs The Legend…When I came face to face with Iron,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Earlier in a statement, Vijay praised the cast and crew for doing a ‘splendid job’ on Liger. “Everyone’s doing their job and everyone’s working hard because they want their career to be successful. They want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival. If you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise nobody can help you after a point,” he said.

Co-produced by Karan Johar, Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.