Vijay Deverakonda gets nostalgic about Liger workout: ‘Learn from mistakes’

Telugu movie star Vijay Deverakonda has shared a clip on his Instagram page, showing a glimpse of training sessions he underwent in preparation for his role in Liger. In the video, Vijay could be seen practicing stunt moves and rehearsing action scenes with fellow fighters before performing them on actual sets.

“Miss stunt training with @andy_long_nguyen and his boys @andylongstuntteam. Work hard, Push yourself, learn new skills, Learn from mistakes, enjoy success, live the life you want,” Vijay wrote while sharing the video.

Vijay underwent rigorous fitness training to achieve a fighter’s physique for his latest movie Liger. He played the role of a mixed martial arts athlete in the movie, which was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film teasers and trailers had created quite a hype not just in the Telugu states but across India. The filmmakers also made a splash across the country through promotions, ramping up the expectations around the film. And the film opened to packed houses, giving Vijay his biggest opening yet. However, the film didn’t meet the expectations of the critics and the audience, soon petering out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Liger was unanimously dismissed by the critics and it also received poor word of mouth from the audience, invariable affecting its box office prospects. The film’s collection saw a drastic drop from the second day and it never recovered from the slump. Liger became one of the biggest commercial disasters in Telugu cinema in 2022.

Speculations are also rife that in light of the Liger fiasco, Vijay’s other project with Puri Jagannadh, titled JGM, has been shelved. An official word on the same is awaited.