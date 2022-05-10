Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional after his 33rd birthday: ‘8 years back, you didn’t know of my existence’

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his 33rd birthday with a lot of fanfare. His social media pages were flooded with messages from fans and the who’s who of the film industry. A day after the celebration, Deverakonda wrote a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for all the wishes and love he received from everyone.

“To someone who stopped celebrating birthdays when I was 15 – your love has made me care about them :) 8 years back, You didn’t know of my name, my existence, today you cheer me, support me, fight for me, believe in me and lots of you give me unconditional love. I just want to let you know, it shall be returned. One way or another, the love I feel from you, you shall feel from me. Stay healthy, stay Happy & keep fighting (sic),” he wrote while sharing a picture of himself with his mother on his Instagram page.

Vijay Deverakonda had earlier recalled his struggle to get a foothold in the film industry. The actor also revealed that he had to brave family pressure to seek the safety of a paycheck as he was struggling to find acting jobs following his debut in 2011. It was only after his breakout performance in Yevade Subramanyam (2015), that his family stopped pressuring him to quit acting.

Deverakonda became a popular face across the country after the smash hit Arjun Reddy in 2017. And he is now waiting for the release of his movie Liger, which will mark his foray into the Hindi film industry. He is also shooting for a project, which is tentatively called VD11. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu.