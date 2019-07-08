Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional about brother Anand at Dorasani pre-release event

Upcoming period drama Dorasani will mark the acting debut of Anand Deverakonda, the brother of Vijay Deverakonda, and Shivatmika Rajasekhar, the daughter Dr Rajasekhar. The pre-release event, held on Sunday, was marked by Vijay’s emotional speech.

He choked up while recalling how Anand helped in pursuing his dream to become an actor. “Anand you sent us your hard-earned money from the US. I am where I am today because you did that,” he noted, adding that Anand relieved him from the pressure of running the family and allowed him to focus on his acting career.

Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda, however, was unhappy when Anand decided to quit his engineering job in the United States and follow in his footsteps in the film industry. “I told him that I won’t help him (Anand) at all. I wanted him to understand the amount of difficulty one must face starting from selecting a good script to taking them to cinemas. After that I did not speak about his film with him,” he said.

Having known the unforgiving nature of the film industry, Vijay was worried for his little brother Anand. However, the star said that he was proud of his brother, who handled all the initial trolling and online abuses over the teaser of Dorasani like a “man.”

Vijay Deverakonda demanded a personal screening of Dorasani when he was invited to attend the pre-release event. The actor said he also told the producers that they might have to invite some other star if he did not like the film. “I saw the film on Saturday. And I am proud of what the cast and crew have done,” he said.

He said the filmmakers were able to achieve some kind of “magic” in Dorasani. Written and directed by KVR Mahendra, the film follows the struggles of star-crossed lovers.

Dorasani will hit the screens on July 12.