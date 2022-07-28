Vijay Deverakonda doesn’t think Arjun Reddy was misogynistic, but adds ‘these are your worst nightmares as a woman’

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were the guests on this week’s Koffee with Karan Season 7 episode, and while on the couch, host Karan Johar asked Deverakonda about his popular film Arjun Reddy. KJo asked the actor what he thought of the film that was accused of being misogynistic and anti-feminist.

Deverakonda said that as an actor, he chooses to “empathise” with his character, and “not judge him”. “If I’m judging him, I can’t play him. Any role that’s bought to me, I try and empathise with the character and if I can, I take that role. If something about it is very conflicting and I don’t understand it, or I don’t agree with it, I won’t do it. So if I did Arjun Reddy, I empathise with him. I understood why he behaved the way he did and the relationship he had with Preeti,” he said.

The Liger star added that he did not find the film misogynistic. He said, “I didn’t find it misogynistic or anti-feministic or something. It seemed like two people who had a very unique relationship. That was their relationship and to them, it was love.” Karan Johar then asked Vijay Deverakonda about the character being violent to his girlfriend and if that was okay. “I am no one to say if it’s right or wrong but they did it and they had a happily ever after life. They had a kid. You see the movie ending with a kid. But I’m not saying nobody should have a problem with it. You should have a problem with it,” he said.

Deverakonda then spoke about how Arjun Reddy could be triggering for someone who has been or is currently in an abusive relationship. “Imagine you have been in a relationship which was abusive and then you see this film, it’s painful to watch this happening on screen. These are your worst nightmares as a woman, as a wife, or as a girlfriend and you see it playing out on a screen. You f**king hate it. And I understand that you disagree with it and I respect that you don’t like it,” he said.

Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh received a lot of flak from a certain section of the audience with regard to how the film treated its female characters and rewarded the male character. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed both these films. Kabir Singh is now being turned into a franchise by T-Series.