Vijay Deverakonda starrer with director Puri Jagannadh titled Fighter

After bagging a blockbuster at the box office with the Ram Pothineni starrer iSmart Shankar, director Puri Jagannadh is making all efforts to score another hit with his next starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Now, as per latest news, co-producer Charmme Kaur has registered the movie with the Film Chamber under the title Fighter.

Presently, Puri and his team are busy wrapping up the pre-production formalities to commence the film’s shoot from January 2020. Touted to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer, Fighter will have Deverakonda in a completely new avatar. According to reports, the Arjun Reddy star will sport six-pack abs physique to suit his character. If the sources are to be believed, Deverakonda will be seen essaying the role of a martial artist with stutter.

On the other hand, reports also suggest that the makers are trying to rope in Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. But we have to wait to see how far this is going to materialise.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banners, Lavanya is the presenter of Fighter. The complete details regarding the cast and crew will be announced soon.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is presently busy shooting his yet-to-be-titled flick under the direction of Kranthi Madhav. He also has a film titled Hero under the direction of Anand Annamalai, which is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers.