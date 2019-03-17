Dear Comrade teaser: Vijay Deverakonda fights for his love

The much-anticipated teaser of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade was released on Sunday in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Along with the teaser, the makers also confirmed its release date. The film is all set to hit the screens in four languages on May 31.

Vijay Deverakonda took to Twitter to unveil the Dear Comrade teaser. He tweeted, “Dear Comrades, Fight for what you love. You must. Your man, Comrade Deverakonda.”

In the film, Vijay Deverakonda is seen as a student leader. The over-one-minute teaser also gives us hints about his character and how the film will shift gears from an action film to a love story. The teaser starts with Vijay Deverakonda and his team clashing with his opponent group. Soon, the sequence cuts into a romantic frame where we see Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay’s characters sharing a kiss in the rain. In a way, the presentation of teaser is nothing but a clear depiction of the film’s caption ‘Fight for what you love.’

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas, the film is helmed by Bharat Kamma with music by Justin Prabhakaran.

Predominantly shot in Kakinada, Dear Comrade marks the second collaboration of Deverakonda and Rashmika after Geetha Govindam. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is presently busy with shooting the yet-to-be-titled film under Kranthi Madhav’s direction. Also, he is all set to start his new project Hero on April 22 in New Delhi.