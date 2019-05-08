Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade to release on July 26

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade will now release on July 26 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The actor on Wednesday took to Twitter to share the news with his fans. “Comrades, Attention! 26th July 2019. – Vijay Deverakonda,” he wrote along with a new poster from the movie.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit the screens on May 31. But, Tamil superstar Suriya’s NGK is also slated for a worldwide opening on the same date. This forced the makers of Dear Comrade to shift its release date to avoid a clash at the box office.

Comrades, Attention! 26th July 2019. ✊ – Vijay Deverakonda. pic.twitter.com/1IVfbwBxon — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 8, 2019

Helmed by debutant Bharat Kamma, Dear Comrade recently wrapped up its shooting and is currently in the post-production stage. Produced by Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Mohan Cherukuri under Mythri Movie Makers banner, the actioner has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. It also marks her second time collaboration with Deverakonda, after Geetha Govindam.

Justin Prabhakaran is the music composer and Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer for Dear Comrade.

Vijay Deverakonda is presently busy with the shoot of his yet-to-be-titled movie under the direction of Kranthi Madhav. He will also be seen as a professional bike racer in the Anand Annamalai directorial Hero.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna also has an interesting lined up of projects. She will be seen as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in an untitled project with director Anil Ravipudi. Rashmika has also been roped in to play the leading lady in Bheeshma opposite Nithiin and she will be romancing Allu Arjun in a film directed by Trivikram.