Vijay Deverakonda: Dear Comrade is not a political film

The word ‘Comrade’ is so closely associated with politics that it is almost impossible to consider it in a non-political context. And Vijay Deverakonda is asking us to exactly do that with his upcoming film Dear Comrade. He recently said that the film has nothing to do with politics.

“Dear Comrade is a straightforward love story,” Vijay Deverakonda said at a press meet in Chennai recently. “This story talks about ‘fight for what you love.’ It’s the journey of every individual. Nothing political about this film.”

Vijay Deverakonda requested the media to promote the fact that Dear Comrade is ‘not a political film.’ He explained the title is a reference to the camaraderie between the lead pair. “The essence of the movie is not communism but fighting for our rights,” he added. “If fighting for our rights is communism, then we all are communists.”

The Arjun Reddy star noted that Indians tend to adjust in life when they don’t get what they deserve. “Our middle-class has the biggest level of patience. We are brought up in fear and (taught) to mind our own business,” he said. “We don’t subscribe to the direction of any political party. We subscribe to the spirit, that is the propaganda we’re doing. Everyone needs to fight for what they love. That is the only message we’re giving.”

Written and directed by debutant Bharat Kamma, the film is set to hit the screens next week. Vijay Deverakonda and his co-star Rashmika Mandanna have been touring the four south Indian states promoting the film. The Telugu film will also release in Kannada and Tamil on July 26.