Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade goes on floors

Dear Comrade: Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda. Dear Comrade: Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda’s next film titled Dear Comrade was launched in Hyderabad on Monday. Sukumar, Koratala Siva and MM Keeravani attended the film launch.

“I thank Yash mama, Mythri Movies and Sukku sir, Koratala sir, Yeleti sir and Keeravani Garu for being there :) Lots of love #DearComrade, Your Comrade, Vijay (sic),” tweeted Vijay following the event.

The upcoming film will be directed by debutant Bharat Kamma. “Dear Bharat, I know how big a moment this is in your life and the tears in your eyes showed me the years you’ve put into this dream. I am glad I can play my part in seeing a director as skilled and genius as you tell his stories. You will blow minds (sic),” said Vijay Deverakonda in another tweet.

See Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda’s tweets here:

Dear Bharat, I know how big a moment this is in your life and the tears in your eyes showed me the years you’ve put into this dream. I am glad I can play my part in seeing a director as skilled and genius as you tell his stories. You will blow minds :) pic.twitter.com/YyZclEVLSj — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 2, 2018

I thank Yash mama, Mythri Movies and Sukku sir, Koratala sir, Yeleti sir and Keeravani Garu for being there :) Lots of love #DearComrade,

Your Comrade,

Vijay. pic.twitter.com/ibNuI4Qnjv — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) July 2, 2018

The first look of the film was released in May coinciding with Vijay’s birthday. Mythri Movie Makers, which has bankrolled blockbusters such as Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam, will be producing Vijay’s next in association with Big Ben Cinemas.

Rashmika Mandanna will be playing the female lead in Dear Comrade. She has also essayed Vijay Deverakonda’s romantic interest in the forthcoming film Geetha Govindam.

After scoring back-to-back hits (Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy), Vijay has now become one of the most-sought-after stars down south. His upcoming thriller Taxiwala was expected to hit the screens this year but it has been delayed due to post-production reasons. The actor will be playing a cab driver in the film, which is helmed by Rahul Sankrityayan. Taxiwala has Priyanka Jawalkar as the female lead.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd