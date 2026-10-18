Vijay Deverakonda compares Ranabaali to Schindler’s List, Braveheart amid lukewarm response

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has received a lukewarm response from critics and audiences. However, during a recent promotional event in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Vijay compared his latest film to acclaimed Hollywood films such as Braveheart, Inglourious Basterds and Schindler’s List, leaving netizens surprised.

At a promotional event, the actor said, “When I wanted to become an actor, I recalled how they would show us English films like Braveheart and Schindler’s List. I watched Inglourious Basterds once I grew up. When I watched these films, I hoped I would make something similar when I became an actor.”

Vijay then claimed that Ranabaali was an Indian version of these movies. “Ranabaali is our Indian mass-commercial way of telling a Braveheart, Schindler’s List, and Inglourious Basterds. This is our history, our culture. It will take you to a whole new world for 2 hours and 50 minutes. This is my guarantee,” he added.