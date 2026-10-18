Vijay Deverakonda compares Ranabaali to Schindler’s List, Braveheart amid lukewarm response

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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali has received a lukewarm response from critics and audiences. However, during a recent promotional event in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Vijay compared his latest film to acclaimed Hollywood films such as Braveheart, Inglourious Basterds and Schindler’s List, leaving netizens surprised.
At a promotional event, the actor said, “When I wanted to become an actor, I recalled how they would show us English films like Braveheart and Schindler’s List. I watched Inglourious Basterds once I grew up. When I watched these films, I hoped I would make something similar when I became an actor.”
Vijay then claimed that Ranabaali was an Indian version of these movies. “Ranabaali is our Indian mass-commercial way of telling a Braveheart, Schindler’s List, and Inglourious Basterds. This is our history, our culture. It will take you to a whole new world for 2 hours and 50 minutes. This is my guarantee,” he added.
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Vijay Deverakonda also mentioned that he will always be proud of Ranabaali. “This is a film I am very proud of. I have a very short career; I’m a fairly new actor. This is my 14th film. Out of the 14 films I have made, Ranabaali is definitely in my top three. Not just today, even after ten years, Ranabaali will stay something I am proud of,” he said.
Several social media users expressed surprise at his comparison of Ranabaali to acclaimed Hollywood films.
Ranabaali box office collection
Ranabaali has grossed Rs 20.6 crore in India and Rs 26.65 crore worldwide in its first two days of release. The film opened to Rs 9.25 crore net in India on Friday before earning Rs 7.3 crore net on Saturday.
Ranabaali is Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s first collaboration after getting married a few months ago. This is their third film together, after hits like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam.