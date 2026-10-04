‘Digital equivalent of sexual assault’: Vijay Deverakonda on Janhvi Kapoor’s AI deepfake video

An AI-generated deepfake video that uses footage from the song “Chuttamalle” from Devara: Part 1 to depict Janhvi Kapoor in a sexually explicit and degrading manner recently surfaced online. After the clip went viral, Jr NTR slammed the distasteful video and said he would take legal action against those responsible. Several celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Khushbu Sundar, Vijay Deverakonda and Ram Gopal Varma, subsequently condemned the video.

Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, “I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse.”

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The megastar further added that the Cyber Crime authority should take necessary action against the perpetrators. “Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment. I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible.”

I am deeply disturbed by the use of AI to create degrading and morphed videos of a woman. Such acts are cruel, shameful and completely unacceptable. I strongly condemn them. This is not an issue concerning just one individual or one film. Today, it has happened to someone else. Tomorrow, it could happen to you, me or anyone we know. We cannot remain silent simply because it has not affected us personally. Every one of us has a responsibility to stand against this abuse. Those who create such content and those who deliberately spread or amplify it must be held accountable under the law. This cannot be dismissed as a joke or treated as entertainment. I will take this matter up with the Telugu Film Chamber, the Producers’ Council and our affiliated industry bodies, and recommend the formation of a dedicated committee and support cell. Working closely with Cyber Crime authorities, this team should support those affected, coordinate efforts to remove such content and pursue legal action against those responsible. The entire Telugu film fraternity must come together for this effort. Our associations, artists, technicians, audiences and fans all have a role to play. I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse. Please do not watch, download, share or circulate these videos, even with the intention of condemning them. Report them to the respective platforms and Cyber Crime authorities instead. Protecting human dignity is our collective responsibility. Let us stand together, speak up and act. #UniteAgainstDigitalAbuse @revanth_anumula @ncbn @AmitShah @AshwiniVaishnaw @GoI_MeitY — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 3, 2026

“The entire Telugu film fraternity must come together for this effort. Our associations, artists, technicians, audiences and fans all have a role to play. I also urge the Central and State Governments to take strong and effective measures against the misuse of AI for such abuse. Please do not watch, download, share or circulate these videos, even with the intention of condemning them. Report them to the respective platforms and Cyber Crime authorities instead. Protecting human dignity is our collective responsibility. Let us stand together, speak up and act,” the actor concluded.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda shared his perspective on the disturbing video on X. “We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other?”

We have stooped to the levels of absolute lowlife. Whoever is responsible for this should not be spared. They must face the harshest possible legal consequences and be made an example of. We must not let this go. when did we became so insensitive to each other. What kind of parenting is going on? what kind of society are we living in? Where we find joy in degrading each other? At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense. This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness. And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 3, 2026

The actor continued, “At a time when the world is debating and fearing how AI disrupt livelihoods and take away jobs, these idiots are using that very technology to do utter nonsense. This is the digital equivalent of sexual assault. The law must treat such acts with utmost seriousness. And to the team standing up against this, you have my full support.”

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Khushbu Sundar supports Janhvi Kapoor

Politician-actor Khushbu Sundar also didn’t mince words on the matter. She extended her support to Janhvi Kapoor and called the deepfake video ‘cruel’ and ‘abusive’. Taking to her X handle, she wrote, “As a woman, I refuse to stay silent when another woman is digitally violated, degraded and humiliated. What has been done through AI is not a joke, not entertainment and not something we should ever normalise. It is cruel, abusive and deeply shameful. It is tearing off her dignity.”

Khushbu added, “I am outraged by the creation and circulation of morphed videos targeting a woman. No woman should have to fear that technology can be weaponised to invade her dignity, reputation and sense of safety. Today, it is her. Tomorrow, it could be me, you, our daughter, our sister, our mother, or any woman we love. We cannot remain silent simply because we are not the victim today. When one woman’s dignity is attacked, every woman has a reason to stand up and speak out.”

As a woman, I refuse to stay silent when another woman is digitally violated, degraded and humiliated. What has been done through AI is not a joke, not entertainment and not something we should ever normalise. It is cruel, abusive and deeply shameful. It is tearing off her dignity. I am outraged by the creation and circulation of morphed videos targeting a woman. No woman should have to fear that technology can be weaponised to invade her dignity, reputation and sense of safety. Today, it is her. Tomorrow, it could be me, you, our daughter, our sister, our mother, or any woman we love.

We cannot remain silent simply because we are not the victim today. When one woman’s dignity is attacked, every woman has a reason to stand up and speak out. Those who create such content, knowingly share it, promote it or deliberately amplify it must be held accountable under the law. There must be consequences and punished to set an example. A woman’s body is not content. Her dignity is not entertainment. Her humiliation is not a joke. And AI must never become a weapon against women. As women, we must stand together and say: ENOUGH. I stand with you #JanhviKapoor

Stay strong bachcha. ♥️♥️♥️ — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 4, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma blames celebrities for ‘publicising’ objectionable video

However, Ram Gopal Varma took a different view, arguing that celebrities who spoke out against the video on social media had inadvertently amplified its reach. “The only thing all the celebrities succeeded in , is to publicise and thereby make crores and crores of people see the objectionable link ..The smart thing would have been to concentrate on catching the perpetrator and publicise that ..Instead what they did is to tweet and bring enormous attention to the victim’s identity and the offensive content which is also a crime,” he wrote on X.

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The only thing all the celebrities succeeded in , is to publicise and thereby make crores and crores of people see the objectionable link ..The smart thing would have been to concentrate on catching the perpetrator and publicise that ..Instead what they did is to tweet and bring enormous attention to the victim’s identity and the offensive content which is also a crime

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 4, 2026

Yami Gautam requests media to avoid using AI to improve her pictures

Amid the growing concerns over the misuse of AI-generated imagery, actor Yami Gautam also urged the media not to alter or enhance her photographs using artificial intelligence. Her tweet read, “A sincere request to the media. Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form. Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent. Thank you in advance for respecting my request!”

A sincere request to the media

Please refrain from using AI to alter or enhance my photographs from public appearances. Kindly use images in original form.

Altering or manipulating an individual’s image or likeness using AI should not be done without their knowledge and consent.

Thank you in advance for respecting my request!

— Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 4, 2026

The Janhvi Kapoor deepfake video surfaced just days after Kareena Kapoor expressed concerns about the misuse of AI. At a recent edition of Express, Kareena said, “I don’t know exactly the way I feel. Right now, as a woman, the only thing I can see is the way it’s being used online negatively. That is very disturbing.”