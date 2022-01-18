Vijay Deverakonda reveals he worked as a child actor: ‘The face is mine but not the voice’

The teaser promo of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable featuring Liger team — Vijay Deverakonda, director Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur — is being shared by fans as it reveals a hitherto lesser known fact about Arjun Reddy actor — that he worked as a child actor.

Balakrishna begins with presenting the video of a boy who is mouthing a few dialogues. The child impresses Puri and Charmme as the veteran actor reveals it is none other than Vijay. Deverakonda then explained how he got a chance to work as a child actor.

“I studied in a residential school in Puttaparthi. A serial named Shirdi Sai Parthi Sai Divya Katha was being shot there and the team was looking for boys who were slightly on the chubby side and could say the dialogues clearly,” Deverakonda explains. The actor added that while he acted in the video, the voice was not his.

Shirdi Sai Parthi Sai Divya Katha was Vijay Deverakonda’s first appearance as an actor, and the serial had telecasted in the early 2000s.

The episode nine of Unstoppable with NBK, featuring Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme, is streaming now on aha.