Vijay Deverakonda calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu the ‘most desirable woman in India’: ‘She’s amazing’

July 28, 2022 8:37:10 pm
The latest episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7 featured Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. This was Deverakonda’s first time on the chat show and while he appeared shy, he was quite forthright about expressing his admiration for Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
During the rapid-fire round of the show, KJo asked Deverakonda who was the most desirable woman in India and instantly, the Arjun Reddy star mentioned Samantha’s name. The host followed it up by asking if Samantha was aware of his feelings and Vijay said, “She knows that.”
In another section of the rapid-fire round, when Karan Johar asked Vijay Deverakonda about his feelings for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actor said, “She’s a darling. She’s amazing. She’s an incredible woman.”
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will share screen space in upcoming film Kushi. The two shot for their movie in Kashmir and shared some photos and videos on their social media handles. On Samantha’s birthday in April, Deverakonda pulled off a surprise for the actor in Kashmir. He shared a video with a note that read, “Happy Birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 (red heart emoji) Wishing you full happiness (blushing emoji) Let’s make a love story now :) Love and hugs, Vijay.” Deverakonda and Samantha previously worked together in Mahanati.
This was Koffee with Karan Season 7’s fourth episode. The show has already hosted Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Koffee with Karan 7: Ananya Panday gets Karan Johar on call with Kartik Aaryan