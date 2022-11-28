scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates bodyguard’s birthday in his vanity van, fans say ‘our rowdy is a sweetheart’

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his personal bodyguard's birthday in his vanity van. His kind gesture was met with a lot of positive reaction online.

vijay deverakondaVijay Deverakonda with his bodyguard. (Photo: Pawan Kumar Suman/Twitter)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently celebrated his bodyguard’s birthday in his vanity van. The photos from the same are being widely shared on the internet, with fans raving about the actor’s sweet and thoughtful gesture.

In the images, Vijay can be seen smiling widely as his bodyguard cut a chocolate-flavoured cake. The actor was also seen smiling and clapping alongside his employee. Fans hailed Vijay’s kindness as one of them wrote, “Take my whole heart, my love.” Another mentioned, “Our rowdy is such a sweetheart.” Yet another person commented, “Man with pure heart, celebrating his bodyguard’s birthday.”

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Vijay is looking forward to the release of his upcoming romantic comedy Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He was earlier seen in the pan-Indian film Liger co-starring Ananya Panday, which tanked miserably at the box office.

Also Read |Vijay Deverakonda on breaking through the nepotistic Telugu industry: ‘Probably the single hardest thing I’ve done in my life’

Sometime back, the actor had reassured his fans of keeping them entertained while addressing the question of a supposed ‘comeback.’ The actor mentioned how he has been asked constantly about his comeback post the failure of his last release, but Vijay insisted that he will not make a comeback as he never left the movies in the first place.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...

Vijay Deverakonda became a household name after appearing in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial but successful Arjun Reddy. The film was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, which also proved to be a blockbuster.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 12:09:19 pm
Next Story

Watch stunning top-down footage of Artemis 1 launch

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar party Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Inside Karan Johar’s party: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor turn heads
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close