Vijay Deverakonda celebrates bodyguard’s birthday in his vanity van, fans say ‘our rowdy is a sweetheart’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently celebrated his bodyguard’s birthday in his vanity van. The photos from the same are being widely shared on the internet, with fans raving about the actor’s sweet and thoughtful gesture.

In the images, Vijay can be seen smiling widely as his bodyguard cut a chocolate-flavoured cake. The actor was also seen smiling and clapping alongside his employee. Fans hailed Vijay’s kindness as one of them wrote, “Take my whole heart, my love.” Another mentioned, “Our rowdy is such a sweetheart.” Yet another person commented, “Man with pure heart, celebrating his bodyguard’s birthday.”

Take a look at the photos here:

Man with pure heart ❤❤ celebrating his Bodyguard Birthday ✨😍😘❤@TheDeverakonda #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/DT2PuY972S — PAVAN KUMAR SUMAN (@PavanKumar2075) November 27, 2022

On the work front, Vijay is looking forward to the release of his upcoming romantic comedy Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He was earlier seen in the pan-Indian film Liger co-starring Ananya Panday, which tanked miserably at the box office.

Sometime back, the actor had reassured his fans of keeping them entertained while addressing the question of a supposed ‘comeback.’ The actor mentioned how he has been asked constantly about his comeback post the failure of his last release, but Vijay insisted that he will not make a comeback as he never left the movies in the first place.

Vijay Deverakonda became a household name after appearing in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial but successful Arjun Reddy. The film was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, which also proved to be a blockbuster.