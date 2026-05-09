Vijay Deverakonda turns 37: Rashmika Mandanna joins him on balcony as fans gather outside their home

Actor Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his 37th birthday on Saturday, and the occasion turned into a special moment for fans as he appeared with wife Rashmika Mandanna at their Hyderabad residence. The newly married couple stepped onto their balcony to greet the large crowd gathered outside.

Videos and pictures from the celebrations quickly spread across social media, with fans sharing glimpses of the couple greeting the crowd from their balcony. Rashmika was seen standing beside Vijay, smiling warmly as the two waved at their cheering supporters gathered outside their home.

Look at that smile. 🥰 Fans came to celebrate Vijay’s birthday, and our Cutu couldn’t hide her happiness. Such a wholesome moment to witness. ❤️🤌#HBDVijayDeverakonda 🎂🎉#VijayDeverakonda ❤️ #RashmikaMandanna ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t71sLxUAK3 — Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) May 9, 2026

Several clips also captured Vijay cutting a birthday cake with fans, adding to the festive atmosphere around the actor’s birthday celebrations.

Rowdy Janardhana’s poster unveiled

Marking the actor’s birthday, the makers of Rowdy Janardhana also unveiled a brand-new poster from the film. The poster features Vijay sitting in the rain while a woman’s feet rest on his chest. The actor appears stunned in the still and is seen holding a revolver in his hand.

Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations shared the poster on X and wrote, “A man who fights the world… but surrenders only to love. Wishing our #RowdyJanardhana @TheDeverakonda a very Happy Birthday #HBDVijayDeverakonda @keerthyofficial @storytellerkola @christoxavier_ #AnendCChandran @DinoShankar @PraveenRaja_Off @SVC_official @Tseries @yelowtooths @wallsandtrends.”

Rowdy Janardhana, directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release in December 2026 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

ALSO READ: ‘He healed me from pain he didn’t cause’: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s beautiful love story

Story continues below this ad

Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding

Vijay’s birthday this year holds extra significance as it is his first after marrying Rashmika Mandanna earlier this year. The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, before hosting a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4.

Soon after their wedding, the couple announced plans to celebrate the occasion with fans across the country by distributing sweets in multiple cities.

Sharing a note on X, the couple wrote, “To the beautiful people of this country. You have always been a part of our journeys and our love. And it would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai and food.”

They further added, “So on 1 March we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. And we will be doing annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings :) With love, Vijay & Rashmika.”

Story continues below this ad

The sweets were distributed across several cities, including Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar, Delhi, Chandigarh, Noida, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vizag, Vijayawada, Puttaparthi, Kochi, Mysore, Coorg, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai and Pondicherry.

The couple also hosted an intimate gathering in Rashmika’s hometown Kodagu on April 6. The reception took place at the Serenity Convention Hall in Virajpet, Kodagu, a day after Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday with close friends and family. The visit also marked the couple’s first trip to Coorg after their wedding.