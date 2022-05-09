When Vijay Deverakonda faced family pressure to give up acting and settle for a bank job

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the success stories in the growing list of individuals from a non-filmy family background emerging as the shakers and movers of the Indian film industry. He turned 33 today and he already owns a lot of real estate across various film industries.

Vijay is now set to break out at a national level with his Bollywood debut Liger. The film, which is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, will be the first “pan-India” film in his career. He has already made a mark in the south Indian states with his earlier films, thanks to Arjun Reddy. The modern-day Devdas story, which came out in 2017, became his calling card across the country. He became an overnight sensation. But, it is not like he woke up one day and landed straight on the sets of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy. He had to go through years of uncertainty, self-doubts and family pressure before he managed to find a foothold in the industry.

Vijay made his debut as an actor in the 2011 movie Nuvvila. It was a multi-starrer campus drama. And he followed it up with another campus drama Life Is Beautiful (2012). Both these movies came up short in establishing Vijay as a promising actor. And what followed his over two years of lack of acting jobs.

“Pressure was building up at home during that gap years. I was a good student in college. I used to spend a lot of time outside the class. And I paid a lot of penalties for attendance shortage. But, I was with my studies. I topped in exams. So my family was like when he is so good with his studies, why does he want to get into the movies? Unless I keep doing some work, the family would keep quiet knowing at least I’m busy doing something. When there was no work, my sister slowly started to ask questions like Vijay what’s next? She used to ask whether I wanted to pursue my MBA. And she also started sending job applications. And she followed that up with phone calls. I was under a lot of pressure as everyone in the family was concerned about my future. Finally, after Yevade Subramanyam, my family has become very supportive (of my ambition),” Vijay had recalled in an interview, which he gave in the light of the success he found with Yevade Subramanyam (2015).

And Vijay never looked back. His next Pelli Choopulu (2016) was celebrated as a ground-breaking movie in the romantic-comedy genre in Telugu cinema. He followed that success with Arjun Reddy, which established him as a star in the Telugu film industry.

Vijay is now waiting for the release of Liger. He will next join the sets of director Shiva Nirvana’s next movie, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. And he also has a war movie in the pipeline. The film titled JGM will be written and directed by Puri Jagannadh.