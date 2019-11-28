I am so irritated: Vijay Deverakonda on uproar over Parvathy’s comments

Vijay Deverakonda reacts to latest controversy about Arjun Reddy. (Photo: Instagram/vijaydeverakonda). Vijay Deverakonda reacts to latest controversy about Arjun Reddy. (Photo: Instagram/vijaydeverakonda).

It seems the debate around Arjun Reddy is far from over. Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who took part in a discussion at the 50th International Film Festival of India in Goa, has announced that he will soon hold a session, where he aims to provide a 40-minute explanation on the controversy surrounding his hit 2017 film.

“I am so irritated right now,” he said. “I want to take it out. If I keep it in, it will become a tumour.”

Vijay Deverakonda has been at the centre of a raging debate about onscreen sexism and misogyny in Arjun Reddy, which was rekindled by Parvathy during a celebrity group discussion recently. She criticized the ‘visual grammar’ of the 2017 film, which she said tantamounted to “inciting violence.” And her observations on the movie broke the internet, as she was praised for calling out the misogyny of Arjun Reddy in front of Deverakonda. This has irritated the Arjun Reddy star.

“Normally, I am understanding. I give people the benefit of doubt. I saw that there was some genuine angst and genuine intention behind these questions. But, people don’t know what they are talking about, man. It was all misplaced,” he added.

Vijay Deverakonda also noted that he was not irritated by the question that started it all. “I love Parvathy. I admire her work. What irritates me is social media ‘hadavadi’,” he said, slamming all the uproar around his two-year-old movie. He even called a section of Twitter users as “twidiots.”

“People go nuts,” he added. “I want to school those people.”

