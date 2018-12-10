Vijay Deverakonda signs another bilingual project

After NOTA, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for yet another Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie.

Advertising

A source exclusively told indianexpress.com, “The untitled project will be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual for Vijay Deverakonda and marks the directorial debut of Sri Karthik. SR Prabhu is producing the film and the makers have plans to start the production from February next year.”

Interestingly, actors Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna, who shared screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy, respectively, have been roped in to play crucial roles in this new production.

Vijay made his foray into the Tamil film industry with NOTA. The film was also released in Telugu simultaneously but failed to bring in the audience to theaters.

Advertising

Despite the debacle, his recent outing Taxiwaala emerged as a box office hit and is still running successfully in cinema halls.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is busy shooting for Dear Comrade. Production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Big Ben Cinemas are bankrolling the Bharat Kamma directorial. After the blockbuster Geetha Govindam, Rashmika Mandanna is paired opposite Deverakonda for the second time in Dear Comrade.