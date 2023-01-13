Vijay Deverakonda announces next film with Gowtam Tinnauri: ‘My heart skipped a few beats when I heard the story’

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has announced his upcoming film which will be helmed by Jersey director Gowtam Tinnauri. The announcement was made on Friday with a poster. This movie has been tentatively titled VD12. It is co-produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

The film’s poster shows a police officer, whose face is covered with a cloth, indicating that Deverakonda might play the role of a police officer. Before making the announcement, producer S Naga Vamsi had written on Twitter, “We are not going to say that this is earth-shattering or MASSive or HUUUGE but this is something spectacular. Hope you all will join us at 7:11 PM, Today! Stay tuned.”

Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handles to announce the film and said that his heart skipped a few beats when he heard the story. He wrote, “The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this.”

The Script. The Team. My next. My heart skipped a few beats when I heard this. #VD12 pic.twitter.com/x7ELlsb6Ub — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 13, 2023

The announcement was also made through production house Sithara Entertainment’s official social media page. The caption read, “I don’t know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed – Anonymous Spy. The #VijayDeverakonda is collaborating with #GowtamTinnanuri for #VD12.”

National Award-winning director Gowtam Tinnauri’s last project was the Hindi remake of his Telugu blockbuster Jersey. The original Jersey, starring Nani, had won two National Awards in the category of Best Film – Telugu and Best Editing. Vijay Deverakonda, who was last seen in Liger, has Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.