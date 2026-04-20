Vijay Deverakonda and Shouryuv film goes on floors with Nani’s first clap: ‘All this anger was once love’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Shouryuv officially launched their next film on Monday with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. With a global crew and a tagline that reads “All this anger was once love,” it has already caught the attention of fans.

After the ceremony, Shouryuv posted on X, “Some moments stay with you forever. Having Nani garu there for this one is something I’ll always carry with me. It’s begun today. Now, just wait and witness.” He then addressed his lead actor directly. “Vijay Deverakonda garu… become the ROAR. Cannot wait to hit the floors. This movie is special.”

#VDxSHOURYUV Some moments stay with you forever…

Having @NameisNani garu there for this one is something I’ll always carry with me. It’s begun today👊🏽 Now, just wait&witness…@TheDeverakonda garu… become the ROAR 🔥🔥🔥

Cannot wait to hit the floors :)

This movie is special pic.twitter.com/ZXlRhjWgwS — Shouryuv (@shouryuv) April 20, 2026

The cinematography is being handled by Alejandro Martínez, known internationally for his work on House of the Dragon, Fallout, and Automata. His presence alone signals that the film is being built for a visual scale that sounds promising. For VFX, Eric Durst is on board. Durst is a Hollywood supervisor who has worked on productions including Gods of Egypt and Batman Forever.

The music of the film is being composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who scored Hi Nanna, Hridayam, and Kushi. Praveen Antony handles editing, Suresh Selvarajan heads production design, Sachin Lovelekar takes care of costumes, and the film is being produced by Vyra Entertainments, the same banner that backed Hi Nanna.

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Nani’s presence at the pooja added another layer to the day. He gave the ceremonial first clap for Vijay Deverakonda. He starred in Hi Nanna, Shouryuv’s first directoral, and his turning up for the launch of the director’s next was not a formality. The video of Nani and Deverakonda greeting each other with a warm hug made the rounds on the internet.

Mrunal Thakur also responded to the announcement with a “LET’S GOoooooooo!” comment, fuelling speculation about whether she is the female lead.

When Vijay Deverakonda made the announcement on Saturday, two days before the pooja, he was direct about what he was stepping into. “Introducing the team taking on the scary task of making this intimidating film. So happy to have this firecracker global team working on this one with Shouryuv and his wild imagination and intense heart,” he wrote. The actor closed without ceremony: “ROAR my friends. I will give you my all. Peak excitement and lots of love.”