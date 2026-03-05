Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘We hope to finish and go underground’: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wrap up a week of celebrations with a star-studded reception
Actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding reception held in Hyderabad drew guests from across industries.
Vijay Deverakonda had one thing on his mind when he stepped out in front of the cameras during his wedding reception at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. “Today we hope to finish the celebration and go underground,” he told the waiting photographers, drawing laughter from Rashmika Mandanna standing beside him and from everyone within earshot. After a week of fan lunches, media interactions, temple visits, ancestral village rituals, and sweet distributions across 23 cities, the joke landed because it was also the truth at the much awaited VIROSH reception.
The Virosh reception was the final act of a week-long celebration, and the industry showed up for it in full force. Both families arrived in traditional attires, setting the tone for an evening that never once tried to be anything other than what it was: a South Indian wedding reception, warm, rooted, and unapologetically cultural. Rashmika wore a red Mysore silk saree with a black and gold border, her hair tied back in a neat braid adorned with red flowers. The saree featured the intricate Gandaberunda motif and was paired with traditional gold jewellery, including a statement necklace, odiyanam, lotus-lined bangles, and a hathphool. Rashmika’s mother arrived in a saree draped in the Kodava style, a quiet but meaningful nod to the family’s heritage from Coorg, the same tradition that shaped the second ceremony at the couple’s Udaipur wedding the previous week. Vijay’s family, too, stayed rooted in tradition throughout the evening.
Vijay Deverakonda complemented his bride in a classic veshti-shirt set, with a bottu on his forehead, a white gold kada, and a necklace. Together, they greeted photographers with folded hands and [pse patiently for pictures before heading inside.
Tollywood came as expected, and then some. Chiranjeevi’s presence at the venue carried the weight it always does.
Ram Charan arrived with wife Upasana. Allu Arjun, whose Pushpa franchise made Rashmika a household name across India, attended in stylish Indian attire.
Venkatesh, Ravi Teja, and Sundeep Kishan were also present at the reception. Although Mahesh Babu could not attend, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni were present at the venue. Director Sukumar, who has directed both actors across different films, attended the event with wife Thabitha Bandreddi. Nag Ashwin was also present.
In a playful moment during the evening, Naveen Polishetty was spotted trying to coax Nani into posing for the cameras. Nani had arrived with wife Anjana. Rana Daggubati attended with wife Miheeka Bajaj. Director Shekhar Kammula, Priyadarshi with wife Richa, Adivi Sesh, Dheekshith Shetty, Varsha Bollamma, Krithi Shetty, Naveen Polishetty, Sreeleela with her mother, singer Sid Sriram, singer Chinmayi Sripada, and anchor Suma were all part of a guest list that felt like a sweep of Telugu cinema’s current generation. Actor Srikanth attended with wife Ooha. Producer Dil Raju came with his family.
Nagarjuna arrived with wife Amala and son Naga Chaitanya, a three-generation Akkineni presence that the evening quietly made room for. Radikaa Sarathkumar attended with husband Sarathkumar. Tamil actor Karthi also made the trip.
Bollywood’s presence had a purpose to it. Karan Johar came alongside producer Dinesh Vijan and director Homi Adajania, both of whom are working with Rashmika Mandanna on Cocktail 2. Kriti Sanon, her co-star in the sequel of Cocktail, attended, as did Mrunal Thakur and Rhea Chakraborty.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s reception brought the curtain down on a week that started with an intimate ceremony in Udaipur and grew into something much larger than any single event could contain.
