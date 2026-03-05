‘We hope to finish and go underground’: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wrap up a week of celebrations with a star-studded reception

Vijay Deverakonda had one thing on his mind when he stepped out in front of the cameras during his wedding reception at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. “Today we hope to finish the celebration and go underground,” he told the waiting photographers, drawing laughter from Rashmika Mandanna standing beside him and from everyone within earshot. After a week of fan lunches, media interactions, temple visits, ancestral village rituals, and sweet distributions across 23 cities, the joke landed because it was also the truth at the much awaited VIROSH reception.

The Virosh reception was the final act of a week-long celebration, and the industry showed up for it in full force. Both families arrived in traditional attires, setting the tone for an evening that never once tried to be anything other than what it was: a South Indian wedding reception, warm, rooted, and unapologetically cultural. Rashmika wore a red Mysore silk saree with a black and gold border, her hair tied back in a neat braid adorned with red flowers. The saree featured the intricate Gandaberunda motif and was paired with traditional gold jewellery, including a statement necklace, odiyanam, lotus-lined bangles, and a hathphool. Rashmika’s mother arrived in a saree draped in the Kodava style, a quiet but meaningful nod to the family’s heritage from Coorg, the same tradition that shaped the second ceremony at the couple’s Udaipur wedding the previous week. Vijay’s family, too, stayed rooted in tradition throughout the evening.